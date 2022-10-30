2022 Holiday Wishes Second-Chance Promotion

Important Dates Promotion starts: 10/24/22

Promotion ends: 1/4/23

Drawings: 11/30/22; 1/5/23

Shooting stars are fine, but if you really want to make a holiday wish, enter our Holiday Wishes Second-Chance Promotion!

How to Enter:

Between October 24, 2022, and January 4, 2023, enter non-winning Holiday Wishes Scratch games online at nelottery.com for a chance to win $1,000, $5,000, or $10,000.

$1 Holiday Wishes 2X (game #1234) *

$5 Holiday Wishes 10X (game #1233) *

$10 Holiday Wishes 20X (game #1232) *

*The Nebraska Lottery reserves the right to add an alternative valid promotional game(s) in case of limited or sold out/closed game inventory of the original promotional games. If a game is added as an alternative valid promotional game, the Nebraska Lottery will make a public announcement on their webpage. In addition, the Nebraska Lottery will send a terminal message to all retailers and Lottery Sales Representatives will inform retailers of changes during their next visit.

You will be asked to log in to the MVP Club before entering. You can also access the contest by logging in to the MVP Club, then clicking on the “Contests” button.

If you are not an MVP Club member, click here to join the MVP Club.

Prizes and Drawing Information:

Two drawings will be held on November 30, 2022, and January 5, 2023. Prizes will be awarded based on the holiday Scratch game entered. In each drawing, one winner will be drawn for each prize level for a total of six winners.

2 winners who entered non-winning $1 Holiday Wishes 2X Scratch tickets will each receive $1,000 cash;

2 winners who entered non-winning $5 Holiday Wishes 10X Scratch tickets will each receive $5,000 cash; and

2 winners who entered non-winning $10 Holiday Wishes 20X Scratch tickets will each receive $10,000 cash.

Promotion Specifics:

One entry requires the serial numbers and box codes from an eligible, non-winning $1 Holiday Wishes 2X, $5 Holiday Wishes 10X, or $10 Holiday Wishes 20X Scratch ticket.

The ticket serial number is located on the back of the ticket above the barcode. The first five digits of the serial number are the Scratch game number. The four-digit box code is located under the latex on the front of the ticket (see example).

Players may enter as often as they like, but an eligible ticket may only be entered once.

The actual tickets from which numbers are submitted are required for contest prize verification and should be retained until the contest has ended and prizes have been awarded. Winners who cannot provide their entry tickets for verification will be disqualified.

Winners will be contacted by a Nebraska Lottery representative following the drawing, and winner names will be posted after their entry tickets have been received for verification.

MVP Club members are responsible for updating their profile and contact information to make sure it is current. Incomplete or inaccurate information may lead to direct forfeiture of any prize an MVP Club member may win. The Nebraska Lottery and its staff are not responsible for going to extra lengths to find an MVP Club member that has provided incorrect or incomplete member data. To update your profile, click here.

Click here for complete contest rules.