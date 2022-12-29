Politics

2022: A political year in words from Anti-Growth to Zombie

December 29, 2022
Hattie Francis

Downing Street saw its fair share of farewell speeches this year, each with their own lectern. Both Boris Johnson and Liz Truss reached for a reference from ancient Rome. Mr Johnson, a famous lover of classics, referenced Cincinnatus, a patrician who turned to farming after leaving Rome only to return when his country needed him. Ms Truss opted for the statesman and philosopher Seneca, when she said: “It is not because things are difficult that we do not dare. It is because we do not dare that they are difficult.”