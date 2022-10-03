18 IPOs that gave multibagger returns in 2022 were below-the-radar SME stocks

While investors were busy hunting for multibaggers in the widely-tracked mainboard IPOs, a bunch of SME IPOs quietly made investors richer by delivering manifold returns in 2022.

Out of the 72 SME IPOs listed so far in the calendar year, at least 18 of them have more than doubled investor wealth with Empyrean Cashews IPO, listed in March this year, being the top gainer. A seven-bagger, the SME stock has delivered a return of over 600%, shows data sourced from PRIME Database.

Rachana Infrastructure and Jayant Infotech have delivered over 5x returns. Cool Caps Industries, Sailani Tours N Travels,

, Olatech Solutions and Globesecure Technologies were the other top gainers.

The biggest SME IPO in 2022 so far has been that of Rachana Infra that listed on June 10. Its shares were sold at an offer price of Rs 135 and ended 2.6% higher on listing day before turning multibagger.

Data also shows that the current share prices of at least 28 stocks were trading below the offer price with losses going up to 55%. The Rs 8.5 crore IPO of Silver Pearl Hospitality has been the worst performer, followed by Global Longlife Hospital, Fone4 Communications and Bhatia Colour Chem.

Reflecting heightened activity in the SME exchanges, these IPOs have altogether raised around Rs 1,123 crore from Dalal Street.



Prateek Jain of Hem Securities, said the SME platform is not impacted by bearishness in the market. “Investors are looking forward to the healthy pipeline of IPOs going forward. Many companies have filed or are planning to file their documents for listing on the BSE SME and NSE Emerge platforms,” he said.

Equity strategist Kranthi Bathini of Wealth Mills Securities warns that a majority of SME IPOs are predominantly suited for big HNIs and not for retail investors. “You need to have a high risk appetite on the SME platform. Liquidity can be another issue when you are trying to sell the stock as you have to do it in lot sizes,” he said.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

