12 Missouri Boomtowns and What Happened to Them

From booming mining communities and railroad centers to once-bustling river ports, these Missouri towns reveal how fortunes were made, industries disappeared, and communities found ways to survive.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – November 14, 2026 (STL.News) Across Missouri, communities that once attracted thousands of workers, supported thriving businesses, and helped build the state’s economy have transformed dramatically.

Some grew around valuable lead and zinc deposits. Others became important commercial centers along the Missouri and Mississippi rivers. Railroad expansion created new jobs, while the timber industry transformed parts of the Ozarks into major lumber-producing regions.

During their most prosperous years, these communities represented opportunity. Workers arrived seeking employment, merchants opened stores, families built homes, and businesses invested in growing local economies.

But prosperity did not always last.

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Mines closed as economically attractive deposits became depleted, or mining companies shifted operations elsewhere. Railroads consolidated facilities and reduced employment. River commerce declined as transportation systems evolved. Lumber companies relocated after harvesting the forests that supported their enormous sawmills.

The consequences were significant.

Some communities lost population and commercial activity. Others developed new industries and survived as regional economic centers. Several preserved historic buildings and industrial landmarks, turning reminders of their past into attractions that still draw visitors.

These 12 Missouri communities illustrate how dramatically economic conditions can change and why some towns successfully reinvented themselves while others struggled to recover.

Not every community on this list experienced population collapse. Some remain important commercial centers today. Their inclusion reflects changes in the industries or commercial activities that once drove their prosperity.

1. Arrow Rock — The River Port Left Behind

Arrow Rock, located in Saline County, was once an important commercial center along the Missouri River.

During the early nineteenth century, rivers served as major transportation routes. Before railroads and modern highways connected Missouri, steamboats transported agricultural products, manufactured goods, commercial supplies, and passengers.

Arrow Rock benefited from its location along the river and its connections to westward migration.

The community developed into a trading center serving farmers, merchants, travelers, and surrounding settlements.

By the mid-19th century, Arrow Rock had grown to more than 1,000 residents.

According to Missouri State Parks, it was considered one of the busiest river ports between Kansas City and St. Louis.

Its commercial district included stores, taverns, warehouses, and businesses that depended on river transportation.

But the economic conditions responsible for Arrow Rock’s prosperity eventually changed.

Following the Civil War, river traffic declined. Railroads and highways developed along other transportation corridors, reducing the community’s commercial advantages.

Arrow Rock gradually lost its importance as a major commercial center.

Today, it is a small historic village rather than the busy transportation center it once was.

Its preserved buildings, historic streets, and cultural attractions continue drawing visitors interested in Missouri’s early history.

The entire town received National Historic Landmark designation in 1964.

What happened? Arrow Rock’s river-based commercial economy declined as transportation routes changed and river commerce diminished. Historic preservation and tourism became important parts of its modern identity.

2. Sedalia — When the Railroad Economy Changed

Sedalia, in Pettis County, became an important Missouri railroad center in the nineteenth century.

Railroad transportation created economic opportunities for communities positioned along major commercial routes.

Sedalia became closely associated with the Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad, commonly known as the Katy.

The railroad supported employment in transportation, maintenance, freight handling, and related businesses.

Hotels, restaurants, retailers, and merchants benefited from the movement of passengers and goods through the city.

In 1896, the Katy Depot was constructed, reflecting Sedalia’s importance within the railroad system.

But the industry eventually changed.

Railroad strikes during the early 1920s weakened Sedalia’s economy, according to the city’s official history.

The Great Depression created additional economic pressure.

Sedalia’s municipal history states that the Katy’s major shops closed permanently by 1940.

The loss of railroad-related employment changed the economic foundation that had supported the community’s development.

Passenger service also faced growing competition from automobiles and highways.

In May 1958, the last Katy passenger train passed through Sedalia.

The decline of railroad employment and passenger transportation reduced the importance of an industry that had helped build the city.

Sedalia nevertheless survived and continued developing as a regional commercial center.

The historic Katy Depot was restored between 1998 and 2001 and repurposed for community and visitor-related uses.

What happened? Sedalia’s railroad-centered economy weakened as maintenance operations contracted and passenger service disappeared. The city survived by developing economic activities beyond the railroad industry.

3. Bonne Terre — A Mining Town Reinvented Underground

Bonne Terre, in St. Francois County, was once an important center of Missouri’s lead-mining industry.

The St. Joseph Lead Company purchased mineral-rich property near Bonne Terre in 1864.

Underground mining operations expanded, helping establish the region that became known as the Old Lead Belt.

For generations, lead extraction supported employment, housing, transportation, and local businesses.

Missouri became one of the nation’s most important lead-producing states, with the Old Lead Belt playing a significant role in that development.

But mining companies eventually confronted declining reserves in established deposits.

Twentieth-century exploration led to discoveries elsewhere in southeast Missouri, including the Viburnum Trend.

According to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, underground mining at Bonne Terre operated from 1864 until 1961.

As production shifted away from older deposits, mining-dependent communities faced economic transitions.

Bonne Terre eventually found an unusual opportunity in its industrial past.

Portions of the abandoned underground mine filled with water, creating an extensive subterranean environment.

The former mining operation became a tourism attraction offering underground tours and recreational diving.

What had once been a workplace for miners became a destination for visitors interested in history, geology, and adventure.

What happened? Bonne Terre’s historic underground mining operations ended, but part of its industrial infrastructure found a new purpose through tourism.

4. Granby — A Mining Boom That Could Not Last

Granby, in Newton County, was one of southwest Missouri’s early major lead-mining communities.

The area’s mineral wealth attracted workers and investors during the nineteenth century.

Mining operations expanded rapidly, supporting businesses, housing, and commercial development.

According to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Granby grew from sparsely populated land into a town of nearly 7,000 people within approximately six years.

Around 300 mining shafts surrounded the community during its early expansion.

Granby became one of Missouri’s important mining centers before major discoveries around Joplin changed the region’s economic geography.

The Granby area was the largest Missouri producer in the Tri-State Mining District during much of the period from 1850 to 1870.

That position gave the community considerable economic importance.

But Granby’s dominance did not last.

The discovery of ore around Joplin in 1870 helped shift the center of regional mining activity.

Lead and zinc production expanded across portions of Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma.

As mining companies developed new deposits, Granby’s position within the industry changed.

The larger Tri-State Mining District continued producing minerals for decades, but its Missouri operations eventually declined.

The Missouri portion of the district ceased production in 1957.

Granby survived, but its early mining boom became part of the region’s industrial history.

What happened? Granby’s mining prosperity faded as mineral production expanded elsewhere and the regional industry eventually contracted.

5. Webb City — From Mineral Wealth to a New Economy

Webb City developed during the expansion of lead and zinc mining in southwest Missouri.

Mineral discoveries in the 1870s attracted workers, entrepreneurs, and investors to the area.

Mining operations created employment, while merchants and businesses developed to serve the expanding community.

Webb City became part of the Tri-State Mining District, which grew into one of the nation’s important mineral-producing regions.

Lead and zinc extraction helped support transportation, housing, commercial districts, and local services.

But the industry changed as new deposits were developed elsewhere.

Mining operations expanded into neighboring Kansas and Oklahoma, while established Missouri producers faced changing economic conditions.

Eventually, declining mineral production brought the Missouri portion of the district toward its end.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources reports that mining in the Missouri portion of the Tri-State district ended in 1957.

Operations across the broader district ended by 1970.

Webb City did not disappear.

The community continued developing as part of the Joplin metropolitan area, with an economy no longer dependent on the mineral extraction that had supported its early growth.

What happened? Webb City’s mining boom ended, but the community adapted and remained an active residential and commercial center.

6. Ste. Genevieve — Before St. Louis Dominated Commerce

Ste. Genevieve is one of Missouri’s oldest European-founded settlements.

Established around 1750 during the French colonial period, the community became an important center for agriculture, river transportation, and regional trade.

Its location near the Mississippi River connected it with commercial routes throughout the Mississippi Valley.

Farmers, merchants, and traders used the river to transport goods between settlements and larger markets.

Lead production and agricultural activity also contributed to the regional economy.

Enslaved labor played an important role in the region’s colonial agricultural and commercial development.

During the eighteenth and early nineteenth centuries, Ste. Genevieve held considerable regional importance.

But Missouri’s economic geography changed as St. Louis expanded.

St. Louis became a major commercial center, with growing transportation connections, population, and business activity.

The National Park Service documents how the rapid expansion of St. Louis displaced Ste. Genevieve as the region’s primary economic center.

Ste. Genevieve continued as an established community but did not experience the same metropolitan expansion.

Its historical significance, however, became one of its greatest assets.

Today, Ste. Genevieve is known for its preserved French colonial architecture and its importance in the history of European settlement along the Mississippi River.

Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park helps protect and interpret that heritage.

What happened? Ste. Genevieve’s early commercial prominence was overshadowed by St. Louis’s expansion. Historic preservation and heritage tourism became important parts of its identity.

7. Glasgow — When Steamboats Dominated Commerce

Glasgow, in Howard County, experienced substantial commercial growth during the nineteenth century.

Its location along the Missouri River made it an important transportation and shipping center.

Steamboats connected the community with markets throughout Missouri and beyond.

Agricultural products, manufactured goods, and commercial supplies moved through the town’s riverfront.

Tobacco and hemp production were particularly important to the surrounding economy.

Historic documentation prepared for the National Register of Historic Places describes Glasgow’s commercial importance.

Since the 1840s, Glasgow’s downtown served as a center of regional commerce, reaching its greatest prominence during the later nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

Merchants supplied passing vessels, while farmers depended on shipping connections to reach distant markets.

The community’s prosperity also depended partly on enslaved labor in central Missouri’s agricultural economy.

But the development of railroads gradually changed the transportation industry.

Railroads offered alternative routes for freight and passengers, reducing the economic advantages enjoyed by some established river ports.

Glasgow’s historic commercial buildings reveal this transition.

According to National Register documentation, some buildings originally faced the riverfront, but later commercial development increasingly emphasized streets associated with railroad and highway transportation.

The district’s history reflects three major transportation eras: river, rail, and highway.

Glasgow remained a community, but its nineteenth-century role as a major river-commerce center faded.

The Glasgow Commercial Historic District was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1992.

What happened? Glasgow’s steamboat-based commercial economy diminished as transportation networks evolved and river commerce lost its former dominance.

8. Carthage — Mining, Marble, and Industrial Wealth

Carthage, the seat of Jasper County, experienced several periods of significant economic development.

Established in the nineteenth century, the community suffered extensive destruction during the Civil War.

Rebuilding after the conflict created an opportunity for renewed growth.

By the 1870s, lead and zinc mining helped stimulate economic activity throughout southwest Missouri.

Carthage benefited from the regional mining boom, railroad connections, and the development of additional industries.

Stone quarrying became another important part of the local economy.

The region’s distinctive building stone, commonly called Carthage marble, became valued for its appearance and architectural applications.

Although commercially known as marble, the stone is geologically limestone.

Its appearance and ability to take a high polish made it desirable for construction and decorative purposes.

Missouri Geological Survey records document the importance of Carthage limestone to the state’s architectural stone industry.

A major polishing plant was established in Carthage in 1913 to supply decorative stone for the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City.

The local stone industry continued operating for decades, although decorative marble production ended during the early 1980s.

Wealth generated by mining, quarrying, and other industries helped support substantial homes, businesses, and civic buildings.

The city’s historic architecture still reflects this period of prosperity.

But the regional mining economy eventually weakened.

As lead and zinc production declined, communities across southwest Missouri had to adapt to a changing industrial landscape.

Carthage’s economy was not exclusively dependent on mining, which helped distinguish it from smaller settlements built almost entirely around mineral extraction.

The city remained a regional center, while historic preservation became an important part of its cultural identity.

What happened? Carthage’s mining-era prosperity evolved into a more diversified economy, while its historic buildings preserved evidence of the wealth generated during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

9. Herculaneum — The End of a Century of Lead Smelting

Herculaneum, in Jefferson County south of St. Louis, experienced a long industrial history connected to Missouri’s lead industry.

Its location along the Mississippi River made it an ideal route for transporting mineral products from southeast Missouri.

Lead processing and shipping helped establish the community’s early economic importance.

The St. Joseph Lead Company opened a lead smelter at Herculaneum in 1891, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

For generations, the facility provided industrial jobs and supported the regional economy.

But lead processing also created environmental problems.

Investigations documented contamination associated with lead emissions and industrial operations.

Federal environmental enforcement eventually resulted in a settlement addressing pollution-control requirements.

In 2010, the Environmental Protection Agency announced a settlement under which Doe Run would shut down specified primary lead-smelting equipment and stop shipping lead concentrate to Herculaneum by December 31, 2013.

The settlement also required pollution-control measures and environmental cleanup.

The consent decree documented Doe Run’s decision to cease smelting rather than install the technologies necessary to meet certain emissions requirements.

Primary smelting ended at the close of 2013.

The former industrial property subsequently became the subject of environmental cleanup and redevelopment planning.

The site’s location on the Mississippi River remains a potentially valuable transportation asset.

What happened? Herculaneum lost its historic lead-smelting industry after environmental enforcement and the company’s decision to close. Environmental remediation and redevelopment planning became important parts of its next economic chapter.

10. Joplin — From Mining Wealth to Regional Commerce

Joplin was once one of the most important centers of lead and zinc mining in the United States.

The discovery of mineral deposits during the nineteenth century helped transform the area into a rapidly expanding industrial community.

Mining attracted workers, entrepreneurs, merchants, and investors.

The surrounding region became part of the Tri-State Mining District, extending into Kansas and Oklahoma.

During the industry’s most productive years, enormous quantities of lead and zinc were extracted.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources reports that the Missouri portion of the district reached record production in 1916.

That year, producers extracted 155,527 tons of zinc and 30,827 tons of lead, with a combined value of about $46 million.

These figures describe production across the Missouri portion of the mining district, not Joplin alone.

Mining wealth supported commercial expansion, banking, transportation, and residential construction.

However, the industry’s prosperity eventually declined.

Ore depletion, rising production costs, and investment shifting to other mining districts weakened local operations.

Production in the Missouri portion of the Tri-State Mining District ended in 1957, while operations across the broader district ended by 1970.

Joplin faced a major economic transition.

But unlike communities that depended almost entirely on a single mining operation, Joplin had developed substantial commercial infrastructure and a wider regional role.

Over time, the city strengthened its economy through commerce, healthcare, education, transportation, manufacturing, and other services.

Today, Joplin remains a significant commercial center in southwest Missouri.

What happened? Joplin’s historic mining boom ended, but the city survived by building an economy beyond mineral extraction.

11. Grandin — The Lumber Town That Exhausted Its Forests

Grandin, in Carter County, offers one of Missouri’s clearest examples of an industrial boom followed by a dramatic decline.

In the late nineteenth century, the Missouri Ozarks contained extensive shortleaf pine forests.

Railroad expansion made it economically practical to harvest timber and transport lumber to distant markets.

The Missouri Lumber and Mining Company established a major sawmill operation at Grandin during the 1880s.

The community grew around the company’s enormous industrial facilities.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the Grandin mill became the largest sawmill in the United States during the 1890s.

At its peak, the operation produced approximately 75 million board feet of lumber annually and employed about 3,000 workers.

The scale of timber harvesting was extraordinary.

The mill required enormous quantities of logs, and railroads carried timber from surrounding forests to processing facilities.

Workers and their families supported stores, housing, schools, and other community institutions.

But the timber industry faced a fundamental problem.

The forests were being harvested faster than they could naturally recover.

Missouri Department of Conservation records describe how the Grandin operation consumed enormous quantities of timber.

At its peak, the mill required enough logs to represent the harvest of approximately 70 acres of forest each day.

As the supply of commercially valuable pine declined, the company could no longer operate at its former scale.

By 1910, the timber around Grandin had been extensively harvested, and the mill closed.

The equipment was moved to West Eminence, where lumber production continued elsewhere.

Without the sawmill that had supported its prosperity, Grandin lost the industrial foundation responsible for its growth.

What happened? Grandin’s enormous lumber boom ended when extensive timber harvesting depleted the surrounding forests, and the company moved its operations.

The community’s history shows the economic vulnerability of industries that depend on finite natural resources.

12. Hannibal — From River Commerce to Literary Tourism

Hannibal, along the Mississippi River in northeast Missouri, developed into one of the state’s important nineteenth-century commercial centers.

Founded in 1819, the community benefited from its location along a major transportation route.

Steamboats, flatboats, and other river vessels connected Hannibal with commercial markets throughout the Mississippi Valley.

Agriculture, shipping, lumber production, and manufacturing helped support its early prosperity.

According to the City of Hannibal, the community had become Missouri’s second-largest city and third commercial center by 1860.

Early industries included pork packing, soap and candle manufacturing, cooperage, and lumber milling.

Railroad transportation also contributed to Hannibal’s economic importance.

But transportation systems and industrial activity eventually changed.

As the economy evolved, Hannibal developed additional industries, including shoe manufacturing, button production, and cement manufacturing.

The city also possessed something that would become increasingly important to its cultural identity: its connection to author Mark Twain.

Samuel Clemens, better known as Mark Twain, spent part of his childhood in Hannibal.

His experiences in the community helped inspire the settings and characters associated with some of his most famous literary works.

Over time, Hannibal developed a substantial tourism identity connected to Twain’s life and writing.

The Mark Twain Boyhood Home is recognized as a National Historic Landmark.

Visitors continue to associate the city with the Mississippi River and the fictional world of Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn.

Hannibal remains an active community rather than an abandoned river town.

What happened? Hannibal’s original river-commerce economy evolved as transportation and manufacturing changed. Its literary heritage became an important attraction alongside its continuing commercial activities.

Why Did So Many Missouri Boomtowns Decline?

Although these communities have different histories, several recurring economic forces help explain their transformations.

Dependence on a Single Industry

Many Missouri towns grew around a single major employer or industry.

Mining communities were especially vulnerable because their prosperity depended on mineral deposits, commodity prices, and continued investment by mining companies.

When mines closed, communities often lost more than direct employment.

Retail businesses, housing demand, transportation activity, and local government revenue could also suffer.

The same pattern occurred in lumber communities such as Grandin, where an enormous sawmill supported much of the local economy.

Changes in Transportation

Missouri’s rivers once provided essential commercial routes.

Communities positioned along navigable waterways benefited from shipping, trade, and passenger transportation.

Railroads later transformed those economic relationships.

Towns bypassed by important rail routes sometimes lost commercial advantages, while communities with railroad connections attracted new businesses.

Highways and modern transportation systems eventually created another round of economic change.

Arrow Rock, Glasgow, Sedalia, and Hannibal illustrate different aspects of these transformations.

The Movement of Industrial Investment

Businesses and industries do not necessarily remain in the communities where they began.

Mining companies follow economically viable deposits. Manufacturers consider transportation, labor, infrastructure, and operating costs.

When investment shifts elsewhere, communities that depend heavily on those operations may struggle to replace lost economic activity.

Southwest Missouri’s mining history demonstrates this pattern.

Granby initially benefited from early lead production, but later discoveries helped shift mining activity toward Joplin and other parts of the Tri-State Mining District.

Environmental and Geographic Risks

Missouri communities have also faced serious environmental challenges.

Flooding has repeatedly affected settlements along major rivers, while historic mining and industrial operations have left contamination concerns in some regions.

Herculaneum demonstrates how environmental obligations can become an important part of an industrial community’s economic transition.

Environmental cleanup may create opportunities for future land use, but remediation can require substantial time, investment, and oversight.

The Challenge of Economic Reinvention

Some towns survived by developing new economic activities.

Tourism, historic preservation, retail, residential development, recreation, and regional services have helped certain communities establish identities beyond their original industries.

Others have struggled to replace the employment and commercial activity that once supported their prosperity.

What These Towns Tell Us About Missouri’s Future

The histories of these 12 communities reveal something important about economic development: prosperity is rarely permanent without adaptation.

During the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, Missouri’s natural resources created extraordinary opportunities.

Lead and zinc mining attracted workers, investors, and entrepreneurs. River commerce helped establish settlements that became important trading centers. Industrial operations supported families and created commercial districts that remained active for generations.

Yet economic development based on a single industry carried considerable risks.

When that industry disappeared, communities were forced to adjust.

Some succeeded in developing new economic identities. Others experienced long periods of economic difficulty.

These histories also show that the decline of a particular industry does not necessarily mean the decline of an entire community.

Joplin remained an important regional center after mining faded. Webb City survived the end of its mineral boom. Ste. Genevieve transformed its historical significance into an enduring attraction.

Bonne Terre found an unusual use for abandoned underground mines, while Hannibal developed a nationally recognized identity associated with Mark Twain.

Missouri’s history is therefore not simply a collection of stories about abandoned towns.

It is a history of economic cycles, industrial change, community resilience, and the difficult decisions residents face when the industries supporting their livelihoods disappear.

Can Missouri’s Former Boomtowns Prosper Again?

Many communities across Missouri continue working to attract employers, improve infrastructure, preserve historic properties, and strengthen their local economies.

Their opportunities vary considerably.

Some have historic downtown districts that can support tourism and small businesses. Others have transportation access, available industrial property, or proximity to larger metropolitan economies.

Communities with mining histories may also have opportunities to preserve industrial landmarks and develop educational attractions.

However, successful redevelopment requires more than nostalgia.

Historic preservation can attract visitors, but tourism alone may not replace the wages and employment once provided by major industrial operations.

Sustainable economic development often depends on attracting a mixture of employers, supporting locally owned businesses, improving infrastructure, and maintaining communities where families want to live.

Missouri’s former boomtowns show both the opportunities and limitations of reinvention.

For residents, these places are more than historical curiosities.

They are hometowns where generations worked, raised families, built businesses, and contributed to Missouri’s development.

And while the mines may have closed, the railroads may have changed, and some once-busy commercial districts may look different today, these communities’ history remains an important part of the state’s identity.

Missouri’s History Is a Story of Reinvention

The stories of these 12 communities reveal the forces that shaped Missouri’s development.

Arrow Rock, Glasgow, and Hannibal recall an era when river transportation supported thriving commercial centers.

Sedalia demonstrates the enormous influence of railroads.

Bonne Terre, Granby, Webb City, and Joplin illustrate the wealth generated by mineral extraction.

Carthage reflects the lasting influence of mining, transportation, and stone production.

Ste. Genevieve preserves the history of an early commercial center whose regional position changed as St. Louis expanded.

Herculaneum shows how an industrial community can face a major transition when environmental obligations and operating decisions end longstanding production.

Grandin demonstrates the consequences of exhausting the natural resources that supported an entire local economy.

These communities did not all experience the same outcome.

Some remain significant regional centers. Others became smaller residential communities. Several developed tourism economies that preserve their historic identities.

Their stories are not simply about industries that disappeared.

They are about generations of Missouri families who worked in mines, operated businesses, maintained railroads, harvested timber, and helped build the state’s economy.

Historic buildings, former industrial sites, restored railroad depots, and preserved streets continue to provide reminders of that past.

And while the industries that created these communities may have changed, their contributions to Missouri’s development remain important.

Missouri’s former boomtowns show that prosperity can be temporary, but a community’s history and identity can endure long after its original economic boom ends.

Editor’s note: This historical feature examines 12 Missouri communities that experienced significant economic growth followed by changes in their original commercial or industrial foundations. Not all experienced population collapse or economic distress, and several remain active regional economic centers today.

Historical research sources: Missouri Department of Natural Resources; Missouri Department of Conservation; Missouri State Parks; National Park Service; U.S. Environmental Protection Agency; City of Sedalia; City of Hannibal; National Register of Historic Places documentation; Missouri Geological Survey; and the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation.