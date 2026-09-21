11 Shot, 3 Killed Across St. Louis Metro Weekend

ST. LOUIS, MO – September 21, 2026 (STL.News) At least 11 people were shot, and three were killed across the greater St. Louis metropolitan area between noon Friday and midnight Sunday, according to police information and local news reports reviewed and reconciled by STL.News.

The weekend count includes shootings in St. Louis County and the Metro East and covers the period from 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.

One of the 11 people shot was an armed suspect who was subsequently shot by a St. Ann police officer. Excluding that officer-involved shooting, 10 people were struck by non-police gunfire, and three were killed during the period reviewed.

The confirmed incidents include a quadruple shooting at an East St. Louis nightclub, a woman wounded outside her St. Louis County home, a shooting into a large gathering in St. Ann and two separate fatal shootings in Brooklyn, Illinois.

The tally is based on confirmed victims rather than reports of shots fired, police calls or unverified social-media accounts.

East St. Louis nightclub shooting leaves one dead

The weekend violence began Friday afternoon in East St. Louis.

Illinois State Police said four people were shot at approximately 5 p.m. Friday at a nightclub in the 6800 block of State Street.

One of the four victims was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were injured.

The shooting therefore accounts for four of the weekend’s 11 confirmed shooting victims and one of the three deaths.

Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting. Authorities initially released little information about what led to the gunfire and did not immediately announce an arrest or possible motive.

The East St. Louis shooting occurred several hours after the noon Friday starting point used by STL.News for this weekend count.

Woman shot entering St. Louis County home

Another shooting was reported early Saturday morning in north St. Louis County.

Police responded shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday to the 300 block of Lanark Road.

According to police information reported by First Alert 4, a female victim told officers she heard a gunshot while entering her home. Minutes later, she experienced pain in her leg and realized she had been struck by gunfire.

She was transported to a hospital with an injury described as non-life-threatening.

The incident adds one shooting victim and no deaths to the weekend total.

Police continued investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Three people struck by gunfire in St. Ann incident

The largest Missouri-side incident of the weekend unfolded Saturday night in St. Ann, where police encountered gunfire outside a dance studio while a large gathering of young people was underway.

Police responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 3500 block of Adie Road, where authorities estimated approximately 400 juveniles were gathered.

According to police, responding officers encountered a person firing rounds into the crowd.

Authorities said two people in the crowd were struck by the suspect’s gunfire.

Police pursued the alleged gunman as he ran toward a nearby residence where other people were taking cover.

According to the preliminary police account, officers attempted to stop the suspect. Police said he turned toward officers while holding the firearm and failed to comply with commands.

A St. Ann officer then opened fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect received medical treatment and was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

No police officers were reported injured.

The St. Ann incident therefore accounts for three people struck by gunfire: two victims allegedly shot by the gunman and the alleged gunman subsequently shot by police.

The officer-involved shooting is being distinguished from the original attack in STL.News’ count.

Police described the crowd as consisting of approximately 400 juveniles, but authorities have not released the ages of the two people actually wounded by the suspect. Therefore, STL.News is not identifying those two shooting victims as juveniles unless their ages are confirmed by investigators.

The figure of approximately 400 refers to the estimated number of young people at the gathering — not the number of people shot or injured.

Two killed in separate Brooklyn shootings

The deadliest portion of the weekend occurred early Sunday morning in Brooklyn, Illinois, where Illinois State Police were called to assist with investigations into two shootings approximately two hours apart.

The first occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Madison Street.

Police said a woman was shot and killed.

Approximately two hours later, another shooting occurred in the 100 block of Fourth Street.

Two people were shot in that incident. One of the victims, a man, died.

The second victim survived.

Together, the two Brooklyn incidents account for three shooting victims and two deaths.

Illinois State Police said both investigations remained active. Authorities had not established publicly whether the two shootings were connected.

The locations are relatively close, making the timing notable, but investigators had not publicly announced evidence of a connection as of the latest reports reviewed by STL.News.

Weekend shooting count reaches 11

Combining the verified incidents produces the following regional count for the period from noon Friday through midnight Sunday:

East St. Louis: Four shot, one killed.

North St. Louis County: One shot, no deaths.

St. Ann: Two people shot by the alleged gunman, plus the alleged gunman shot by police. Three people struck by gunfire, no deaths.

Brooklyn, Illinois: Three shot, two killed.

That produces a confirmed metropolitan-area total of 11 people shot and three killed.

Of those 11, one was the alleged St. Ann gunman shot by police.

Separating that officer-involved shooting produces a second useful measure: 10 people were shot by non-police gunfire, with three deaths.

The distinction is important when evaluating regional gun violence because an officer-involved shooting is fundamentally different from a criminal shooting in which police are not responsible for the gunfire.

St. Louis City records no victims in defined period

STL.News’ review did not identify a confirmed St. Louis City shooting victim occurring within the specific noon-Friday-through-midnight-Sunday reporting window used for this weekend count.

That does not mean St. Louis City went through the entire calendar day Friday without a shooting death.

Police investigated a death on Era Avenue early Friday morning, but that incident occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. Friday — roughly 11½ hours before the starting point for this weekend tally.

It is therefore excluded from the weekend count rather than artificially increasing the total by expanding the reporting period.

Using defined start and end times also helps prevent incidents from being counted in more than one weekend report.

County and Metro East account for weekend total

Based on the confirmed incidents reviewed by STL.News, four people were struck by gunfire in St. Louis County, including the alleged St. Ann gunman shot by police.

The remaining seven shooting victims were in the Metro East, with four in East St. Louis and three in Brooklyn.

All three confirmed deaths occurred in Illinois — one in East St. Louis and two in Brooklyn.

No shooting deaths were confirmed in St. Louis County during the defined reporting period.

The regional numbers show why metropolitan shooting totals can differ significantly depending on the geographic boundaries news organizations use.

St. Louis City is an independent city and is separate from St. Louis County. The broader metropolitan area also extends across the Mississippi River into southwestern Illinois, including communities such as East St. Louis and Brooklyn.

STL.News includes those Metro East communities when describing shootings across the broader St. Louis metropolitan region but identifies the geographic breakdown so readers can distinguish where the violence occurred.

Investigations continue across the region

Several of the weekend shootings remain under active investigation.

Police have not publicly answered every question surrounding the incidents, including what led to some of the shootings, whether victims and shooters knew one another, and whether additional arrests will be made.

The St. Ann investigation also includes a police use-of-force component because an officer shot the alleged gunman after police said he fired into the crowd and fled.

As investigations progress, authorities could release additional information about victim identities, ages, medical conditions, suspects or arrests.

The 11-shot, three-killed figure reflects confirmed information available for incidents occurring between noon Friday and midnight Sunday.

If law enforcement subsequently confirms another shooting victim whose injury occurred during that same period, the weekend total would require an update.

For now, the verified count stands at 11 people struck by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area, three of whom were killed. Ten were struck by non-police gunfire, while one — the alleged St. Ann gunman — was shot by police.

The weekend’s three deaths occurred in the Metro East, while St. Louis County recorded four people struck by gunfire and St. Louis City had no confirmed shooting victims within the defined reporting window.

Illinois State Police are handling or assisting with the investigations in East St. Louis and Brooklyn, while authorities in St. Louis County and St. Ann continue investigating the Missouri-side incidents.

STL.News will update the weekend count if authorities confirm additional victims whose shootings occurred during the reporting period.

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