1 Dead, 3 Injured in East St. Louis Nightclub Shooting

EAST ST. LOUIS, IL – September 19, 2026 (STL.News) One person was killed, and three others were injured in a quadruple shooting Friday afternoon at an East St. Louis nightclub, according to Illinois State Police.

The shooting occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at a nightclub in the 6800 block of State Street in East St. Louis.

Illinois State Police said four people were shot. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while three others were injured. Authorities had not publicly released the identity of the person killed or details about the conditions of the surviving victims as of Saturday morning.

First Alert 4 identified the nightclub at the address as Club VIP/Da Beno Nite Club. Illinois State Police have not released additional information about what happened immediately before the shooting.

Illinois State Police investigating deadly shooting

Illinois State Police are handling the investigation.

As of Saturday morning, authorities had not announced an arrest or publicly identified a suspect. Police also had not disclosed a possible motive or said whether investigators believe the shooting began inside or outside the nightclub.

No information has been released about the relationship, if any, among the four victims or between the victims and the shooter.

The investigation remains active, and authorities said they will release additional information as it becomes available.

KSDK also reported Saturday that one person was killed and three others injured in the shooting, which occurred just before 5 p.m. Friday.

Victim identities have not been released

Several important details remain unknown in the early stages of the investigation.

Authorities have not publicly released the ages, names, or hometowns of the four people who were shot. The three surviving victims’ conditions also have not been disclosed.

It is similarly unclear how many people were inside the nightclub when the gunfire occurred or whether other patrons or employees witnessed the shooting.

Investigators have not publicly said whether a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Until additional information is released by Illinois State Police or other authorities, the circumstances leading to the deadly shooting remain undetermined.

East St. Louis has faced other recent shootings

Friday’s shooting comes approximately two months after an unrelated series of shootings that killed five members of an East St. Louis family.

Illinois State Police said in July that at least seven members of one family were shot at multiple locations in East St. Louis. Five died, and two were wounded. Police described those shootings as targeted and arrested two teenage suspects.

The five people killed in that case were identified as 49-year-old Cherie L. May, 24-year-old Devin D. May, 74-year-old Patricia A. May, 21-year-old Quentin L. Thompson and 25-year-old Shania W. Thompson.

A 16-year-old, Ja’ymier Davis, was subsequently charged as an adult with multiple offenses, including five counts of first-degree murder. A 15-year-old girl was also accused in juvenile court. The allegations against the defendants remain accusations unless and until proven in court.

There is no indication from authorities that the July case is connected to Friday’s nightclub shooting.

East St. Louis also experienced another nightclub-related shooting in August 2025, when three people were shot outside Another Level nightclub on Martin Luther King Drive. Illinois State Police assisted in that investigation.

Again, authorities have announced no connection between that incident and Friday’s shooting.

Investigation continues in East St. Louis

The latest shooting leaves investigators with several major unanswered questions, including who opened fire, what prompted the violence, and whether the person responsible has been identified.

No suspect description or vehicle information had been publicly released as of Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police have also not announced whether investigators believe there is an ongoing threat to the public associated with Friday’s shooting.

The incident remains a developing story. Additional information about the deceased victim, the three surviving victims, possible suspects, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting could become available as investigators continue their work.

STL.News will update this report as Illinois State Police or other law enforcement authorities release additional verified information.

Sources: Illinois State Police information reported by First Alert 4 and KSDK; Illinois State Police records and regional reporting for background on previous East St. Louis cases.

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