Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta resigns

Food delivery platform Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta today tendered his resignation from the company.

“Over the past few years, I have seen Deepi (Deepinder Goyal) become an even more mature and confident leader who is now completely capable of leading the business into a bright future with all of you by his side. It is with this confidence that I am deciding to move on from to seek the other unknown adventures that life holds for me,” Gupta said in a farewell note.

Stating that he remains a long only investor in Zomato, Gupta said the journey to build a world class tech business out of India, for India (and then maybe the world) is still on, just 1% done.

An IIM Calcutta alunmus, Gupta spent four years at Zomato after long stints at MakeMyTrip.com and PepsiCo International.

“MG – you have been a brother, and a friend to me over the last few years. You have done a tremendous job here, brought us back from the brink of extinction, scaled the business to new heights, got us to profitability, and above all, coached me over the years to become capable of running such a large and complex business,” Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said.

In an exchange filing, Zomato said Gupta was not designated as key managerial personnel under the Companies Act and the disclosure on exchanges was done voluntarily.

“Across my various stints at Zomato and Makemytrip, I have built new businesses, taken them to profitability, scaled market leading businesses, created new market segments, invested & mentored startups as well as participated in two of the largest M&A events in the Indian e-commerce industry,” reads Gupta’s LinkedIn bio.

This is the third high-profile exit from Zomato in recent days. Rahul Ganjoo, Head of New Initiatives at Zomato, had ended a 5-year stint at the food delivery platform earlier this week.

Earlier in the month, Zomato’s vice-president for global growth Siddharth Jhawar had also announced his exit.