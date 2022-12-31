Why will the crypto winter continue in 2023? Buy these 7 coins to … – Analytics Insight

The price of all major cryptocurrencies fell in the first half of 2022 after the collapse of LUNA and TerraUSD. Numerous crypto-related businesses are now facing financial difficulties that could lead to insolvency. Crypto exchanges FTX.US and FTX.US filed for bankruptcy in November 2022. BlockFi, another exchange, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 28.

This crypto crash continues to have a negative impact on the market as it cannot recover quickly, which is why it is expected to continue throughout 2023. When the market starts losing its value and things like this begin to happen, it is known as “crypto winter. ” Well, despite the difficulties that the crypto market is facing, cryptos like FightOut, Dash 2 Trade, C+Charge, RobotEra, Calvaria, and IMPT can be the perfect way to deal with the current market outlook.

Top 7 coins to beat the bear market

Investing in the new cryptos can help investors monitor the crypto’s progress from the very beginning. We have made a list of the cryptos currently on presale with enormous growth potential, but we did not focus only on them. Here are the top coins that you should buy in the bear market:



FightOut ($FGHT)

Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

C+Charge ($CCHG)

RobotEra ($TARO)

Calvaria ($RIA)

IMPT (IMPT)

Ethereum (ETH)

While most people will decide to buy the cryptos on presale because of the opportunity to earn well down the line, we have also included IMPT as one of the hottest cryptos right now, as well as Ethereum as an option that is always on the minds of investors!

1. FightOut ($FGHT)

Being physically active is important for overall well-being, as well as for a good physical appearance. FightOut, a brand new move2earn platform, has attracted many users from all over the globe who want to get more out of their crypto projects and make the most out of their time in the gym. The native token of the FightOut project is called $FGHT, and the users will use it to unleash all the powerful features on the platform.

The users will get their soulbound avatars that can be fully personalized according to the physical features of the users. There is an ongoing presale as we speak, so if you wish to be rewarded for your efforts in the gym, this is the perfect opportunity to make it happen!

2. Dash 2 Trade (D2T)



Dash 2 Trade platform came at the perfect moment because the crypto winter scares people away from investing. However, this platform has the potential to become the best analytics platform on the market due to its extremely appealing features.

Having all the data in one place, together with the backtesting option, can be a perfect combination for all the investors out there who are full of doubts when it comes to the crypto market. Its native token, D2T, will be available on presale for a limited period, ending on January 11. This is the day when this token will get its first listing, and it is expected that the price will explode, so make the most out of the time left!

3. C+Charge ($CCHG)

Electric cars can reduce pollution, but the thing that usually worries people is the lack of information about charging stations. Crypto projects now come with very concrete utility, and C+Charge is a newly introduced project that will help the owners of electric cars by providing information about the nearest charging stations but also rewarding them for every charge.

Besides, this project wants to make the market of carbon credits a little bit more democratic and available to a wider number of people. This crypto project is expected to gain huge popularity, which is why buying $CCHG tokens can be the right move during the crypto winter!

4. RobotEra ($TARO)

RobotEra is a perfect platform for players who would like to escape to another planet and become a part of a society of highly intelligent robots. The players will need to use all their skills to rebuild the planet but also explore the depths of this metaverse.

The token $TARO will be used by the players throughout the game to have fun and earn. The $TARO token presale is ongoing, so it is a great opportunity for the players to buy the tokens now while the price is quite affordable.

5. Calvaria ($RIA)

Calvaria ($RIA) is a new card game that appeared recently. It is drawing the attention of all players looking for something visually appealing but also with many earning opportunities.

There will be a free2play version for the people who would like to see what this game is all about before deciding to switch to the play2earn version, which will be the ticket to the crypto market. The $RIA tokens are available on a presale, so buy your tokens at a decreased price before the presale ends!

6. IMPT (IMPT)

The IMPT project empowers everyone to play the role of the hero and contribute to reducing the carbon footprint. The IMPT project’s blockchain platform eliminates any form of manipulation since it is entirely transparent.

The IMPT platform allows both consumers and businesses to buy, sell, and retire carbon credits. Individuals can reduce their carbon footprint and be generously rewarded for it. The IMPT tokens are currently listed on LBank, CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, and BitMart, so make sure you invest before the price explodes!

7. Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum doesn’t require any detailed introduction because, besides Bitcoin, it is the most popular crypto in the world. Thanks to its utility and decreased energy consumption, it is the focus of many crypto investors out there who would like to take advantage of the price drops during the crypto winter.

Conclusion

This year has been quite challenging for the crypto market, and it hasn’t been easy at all. However, there is still room to grow, and it is not the first time that the crypto market is facing these issues, nor will it be the last. Buying $FGHT, D2T, $CCHG, $TARO, $RIA, and IMPT can be a great way to turn things around until the crypto winter is over!