Why Banks Treat Hemp Products Differently During Merchant Underwriting

September 10, 2026 (STL.News) The 2018 Farm Bill separated qualifying hemp from marijuana under federal law. A measure enacted in 2025 is scheduled to narrow that federal definition on November 12, 2026. A product can therefore move from one legal category to another even when its label and formula remain unchanged.

Banks respond by underwriting the merchant’s exact catalog and operating territory. The word “hemp” cannot answer questions about cannabinoid content, intended use, state restrictions, health claims, supply records, or sales behavior. Those details determine the documentation and controls a bank may require.

Federal Classification

Federal classification begins with the source material and chemical composition. Under the framework created in 2018, the concentration of delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol on a dry-weight basis played a central role. The 2025 measure introduces a total tetrahydrocannabinol standard and exclusions for some synthesized or intoxicating cannabinoid goods when its relevant provisions take effect. An underwriter needs the merchant’s formulas and test records. The dated inventory begins with each active item and its cannabinoid content. Serving size and applicable legal classification follow, along with the effective date of any rule change.

State-Level Differences

Federal status does not settle every state question.

States can impose their own requirements on manufacture, labeling, age factor, testing, registration, and retail sale. A product approved for sale in one state may face restrictions in another.

The merchant should provide a state matrix for every destination it serves. Each row connects the sold category with its applicable license. A second entry records the sales restriction and date of the last legal review. Shipping settings should follow that matrix instead of relying on a nationwide default.

Product Form and Intended Use

Banks may distinguish fiber goods from ingestible items, inhalable goods, topical formulas, and products marketed for animals. Form affects the agencies and state rules that may apply. It can also alter return rates and customer complaints. Label evidence changes with the product form.

The catalog should group goods by form and intended use. Each group needs its own supplier records, testing requirements, label approval, and sales territories. Combining every item under one broad category makes it harder for an underwriter to identify the approved part of the business.

Cannabinoid Profile

Two products made from the same plant can present different review questions. Delta-9 concentration is one measure. Total tetrahydrocannabinol, converted cannabinoids, serving amount, and psychoactive effect can create further questions under current or pending rules.

Certificates of analysis should match the sold batch through a lot number. The merchant needs procedures for expired reports, failed tests, supplier changes, and product holds. An underwriter may ask how the business prevents an unverified lot from reaching the checkout.

Merchant Account Scope

An account for hemp payment processing depends on a catalog that matches the goods entering the checkout. The account record connects those goods with the merchant’s websites, locations, fulfillment sites, sales regions, suppliers, and expected volume.

Written approval should identify the accepted product categories and channels. A later formula, supplier, claim, or destination change may require another review. Management should assign one owner to report those changes through the account’s approved contact route.

Label and Website Claims

Underwriters review what the merchant tells customers. Disease-treatment language, unsupported performance statements, missing warnings, or inconsistent ingredient information can change the risk assessment. Social posts and marketplace listings can matter alongside the main website.

The business should archive approved labels and product pages by date. A release procedure should require legal and compliance review before new claims are published. Marketing teams also need a controlled list of permitted statements and a process for removing outdated material.

Supply Chain Evidence

A finished item may pass through a grower, extractor, formulator, test laboratory, distributor, and fulfillment site. The bank may need evidence that the business knows each material supplier and can trace a sold lot to its source.

Supplier files should include legal names, locations, licenses, contracts, test records, and change notices. The merchant should also document its response to a failed result or recalled ingredient. A low-risk description provides little evidence without supporting records.

Licensing and Registration

Licenses can attach to cultivation, manufacture, distribution, or retail activity. The National Conference of State Legislatures records state action across definitions, cultivation rules, and access requirements. Those state differences explain why the same document will not establish status in every jurisdiction.

The merchant needs a licensing calendar with renewal deadlines and assigned owners. Copies should be stored with proof of submission and approval. If a location or product category does not require a license, counsel’s dated basis for that conclusion can support the underwriting file.

Ownership and Related Activity

Banks identify beneficial owners and examine related entities. The Independent Community Bankers of America describes the state and federal conflict affecting cannabis banking. State treatment of an affiliate can affect the combined activity reaching the bank and the review applied to the account.

The merchant should provide an entity chart, ownership percentages, bank accounts, websites, and intercompany flows. Separate books and contracts help show which revenue belongs to the hemp operation. Transfers between affiliates need a documented business purpose.

Transaction Pattern

Expected activity gives the bank a reference for later monitoring. The underwriting file may include monthly volume, average order value, customer geography, refund behavior, cash deposits, and channel mix. Actual activity outside that description can lead to questions.

Management should compare current results with the submitted forecast each month. A new wholesale customer or international campaign should be documented before the pattern becomes routine. A sudden volume increase needs its own explanation. The provider may require advance notice for some changes.

Ongoing Due Diligence

Approval is based on facts available at a particular date. The Conference of State Bank Supervisors’ public Job Aids page lists an Industrial Hemp reference released May 19, 2026. Its current examination prompts cover license verification, testing, and production contracts. Banks may therefore schedule periodic reviews and request updated records.

The merchant can prepare a standing review file with current licenses, catalog, test reports, financial statements, complaint logs, and policy updates. Keeping the file current reduces the work required when the bank requests evidence on a deadline.

Internal Underwriting Differences

Banks have different risk limits, staff capacity, geographic coverage, and account programs. One bank may serve growers but decline ingestible goods. Another may accept a wider catalog with more frequent review and specific transaction limits.

A decline may result from proposed activity falling outside one institution’s policy or monitoring capacity. The merchant should ask which product, region, control, or document drove the decision and record the response.

The merchant’s best preparation is a file that connects its inventory with each sales territory. It also records the legal basis effective on that date. Product tests and licenses need identifiers that connect them to the catalog and transaction records.

The archived Congressional Research Service report states that the new federal definition takes effect on November 12, 2026. The account file should show that management reviewed every affected item before that date. The package can remain on the shelf while its legal classification changes in the account file.