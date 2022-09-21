Finance

What is #BlackWomensEqualPayDay? And why is it today? What to know

September 21, 2022
Maryam Shah

It would take Black women nine extra months and then some to close the pay gap with white men. That is why Sept. 21, the ninth month of the year, is Black Women’s Equal Pay Day. 

Several organizations and governments are acknowledging the day today, which calls attention to the wide pay disparity between Black women and white men. In 2020, Black women made 58 cents for every dollar a white man made, according to Census data analyzed by the American Association of University Women. 

The figure this year includes Black women who worked part-time or seasonally to account for the disproportionate impact layoffs and caregiving responsibilities had on women during the pandemic, according to AAUW. 

What is Black Women’s Equal Pay Day? 

Black Women’s Equal Pay Day highlights the pay disparities Black women face. The day stems from Equal Pay Day, which highlights the pay disparity between women and men. Equal Pay Day was started in 1996 by the National Committee on Pay Equity, according to AAUW. 