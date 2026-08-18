What Happens After an Arrest? Understanding the Criminal Process

August 18, 2026 (STL.News) Crime data tracker Open Crime reported 1,221,345 violent crimes in the U.S., a total consistent with a roughly 5% decline from 2023 and continuing the long-term decline in American crime.

Most people who get arrested have never seen the criminal process before. What happens next can move fast; it can involve decisions with consequences that won’t be undone, and it can look nothing like what television shows you. Knowing each stage, what it requires, and what options exist at every point isn’t optional if someone is facing charges. Seeking assistance from a skilled drug possession defense lawyer can answer your concerns surrounding your charges. They can identify avenues to mitigate your consequences and work to protect your freedom.

Once someone is arrested, an arraignment is then scheduled. The process can end in dismissal, a plea bargain, or a trial. The outcome of the process is shaped almost entirely by choices made earlier.

Arraignment, the formal start of the criminal case

Arraignment is the first court appearance after an arrest and booking. Usually, the judge reads the charges, confirms the defendant’s identity, and then asks for a plea right away. The defendant can plead guilty, not guilty, or no contest. In most situations, defense attorneys recommend entering a not guilty plea at arraignment even if the longer-term plan is different, because it keeps all options on the table and gives time to properly assess the case.

Bail is handled at arraignment too. The judge considers factors such as the seriousness of the charges, the defendant’s criminal history, ties to the community, and the risk of flight. Bail might be set at a specific dollar amount, denied outright in more serious cases, or waived through release on personal recognizance. That means the defendant gets released on the promise to appear, without posting any money.

The U.S. Courts’ overview of criminal cases outlines the official steps that typically follow arraignment, along with the constitutional rights that attach as the process moves forward.

Bail, pretrial release, and why detention matters

Getting accused of any crime can be difficult to face alone. Drug cases, for example, are complex and will need a lawyer with trial experience and familiar with pre-trial motion practices, according to Naples drug crime lawyer Donald P. Day on their law firm website’s overview. The lawyer will serve your interests and protect you from the harmful effects of a conviction.

Pretrial release is not simply a logistical question. Whether a defendant is detained or free while the case moves forward changes everything. It affects how they can build their defense and the pressure they feel to accept a plea, even if that isn’t the best idea in the moment.

Cash bail means the defendant, or sometimes a close family member, has to pay the full amount up front. That money is returned at the end of the case, as long as the required court dates are met. A bail bondsman, however, steps in and posts the amount instead, but usually in return for a nonrefundable charge, commonly around ten percent of the bail figure. Release on recognizance, by contrast, requires no monetary payment. This form of pretrial release does impose limitations such as check-ins, travel limits, and the use of monitoring devices. As the granting of pretrial detention without the option of bail appears unlikely, it is mostly reserved for compelling reasons, e.g., the defendant’s propensity to flee or violence in the defendant’s behavior.

Defendants held before trial are, statistically speaking, more likely to take plea deals. One reason is straightforward enough: the offer ends the immediate problem of sitting in jail. The American Bar Association’s Plea Bargaining Task Force also flagged this, calling out how bail and pretrial detention can be used to produce guilty pleas as a structural kind of problem in the system. A defendant who sees how that leverage works is better positioned to judge whether a plea offer is genuinely favorable or just an escape from custody.

Pre-trial motions and what they can accomplish

After arraignment, the defense can file pre-trial motions that shape the case or end it before trial even starts. The biggest ones are usually motions to suppress evidence obtained through an unlawful search or seizure under the Fourth Amendment. If the court grants a suppression motion, the prosecution may be left without enough evidence to move forward.

Other common pre-trial requests include motions to dismiss for lack of probable cause, motions seeking a change of venue, and motions challenging whether certain statements should be admitted, especially when they were taken without proper Miranda warnings. The discovery period also occurs during this pre-trial phase. During this phase, the parties exchange information and materials. Under the Constitution, as explained in Brady v. Maryland, 373 U.S. 83 (1963), the prosecution has to disclose exculpatory evidence to the defense. If they don’t, it is treated as a constitutional breach, and it can lead to dismissal or reversal on appeal.

The plea rate and the trial penalty, what the numbers mean

According to data from the annual report of the United States Sentencing Commission, 97% of sentenced defendants in federal court pleaded guilty in FY 2024. The situation is similar in state courts, with the average plea-bargaining rate at about 95 percent. Only about two to three percent of all criminal cases go to court for a jury to adjudicate them.

Many people mistakenly interpret this data to mean that most accused people simply confess to guilt and fully cooperate with the system. As opposed to this prevailing belief, the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers cites other factors that explain this development. One such factor is known as the “trial penalty,” which is the extent of the discrepancy between a plea deal sentence and a sentence following a trial conviction. Studies show that at the federal level, sentences after trial are about three times longer than sentences offered in a plea agreement, and some cases show even wider gaps.

This situation creates a structural pressure that operates independently of guilt or innocence. Some defendants plead guilty to charges they could contest at trial because they cannot take the gamble of a dramatically longer sentence after an unsuccessful trial. Understanding this dynamic is part of evaluating any plea offer.

Why drug cases carry their own version of this pressure

Drug charges show how the plea-versus-trial penalty dynamics discussed above affect case outcomes. Simple possession, which is filed under federal law as 21 U.S.C. § 844, is treated like a misdemeanor for a first offense, with a ceiling of up to one year. It also doesn’t come with the harsher mandatory minimums you often see in trafficking scenarios. Meanwhile, things shift dramatically for repeat offenses. They shift almost just as much if the same conduct gets framed as possession with intent to distribute, or as trafficking, under 21 U.S.C. § 841. In that setup, mandatory minimums kick in, typically five or ten years, and the duration tends to track the kind of drug and the amount involved. If someone has an earlier felony drug conviction, a mandatory minimum can double, and if there are multiple qualifying priors, the risk can move toward a mandatory life sentence.

That gap between how the same underlying facts can be charged is where plea pressure concentrates in drug cases, and it matters. A prosecutor’s decision on which charge to bring, plus whether to file a prior-conviction enhancement, can shift a defendant’s mandatory minimum by years before any negotiation even starts, sometimes.