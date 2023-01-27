What Crimes are Punishable by Death in North Korea?

Pyongyang (Brussels Morning Newspaper) – The North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been playing an oppressive regime with the citizens of North Korea for many years now. The locals are prohibited to do simple things like sitting down to watch their favorite TV show or playing some music. The leader has been refraining the individuals from getting in contact with the outside world. It seems that North Korea doesn’t want its residents to live like humans either. In this country, you could get killed for doing any of the following things.

Crimes Punishable by Death In North Korea

Here are some crimes that could take away your life while living in North Korea.

1. Disrespecting ‘The Leaders’

One of the craziest and most serious ‘offenses’ on the list is being disrespectful to the leaders of North Korea. If North Koreans fail to show respect to the leaders, they might get punished. Visitors cannot tour the place as they, please. They are first taken to the gigantic bronze statues of the past leaders, Kim Il-sung and Kim-Jong-il, and are instructed to bow and lay flowers at the statues. The locals are also expected to worship rituals every time they are passing by the statues. Failing to do so can get you executed.

2. Practicing Religion

No one in the country is allowed to believe in a religion. The only ‘religion’ North Korea has to follow is the worship and teachings of the current and previous leaders. North Korea is an atheist and agnostic, country and has stopped the natives to discover western religions and sharing their beliefs with others. A group of people practicing Christianity were reported to be executed for owning the Bible!

3. Selling Western Material

Western media that includes western TV shows and music is prohibited in North Korea. Owning any such content might get you in trouble and you are as good as dead.

4. Watching a Drama

Anything that is not approved by the totalitarian state can corrupt the minds of every individual. Watching a harmless soap opera can get you brutally killed too. 80 people were executed in North Korea in 2013 for watching South Korean TV.

5. Communicating With The Outside World

Communication with people outside the North Korean border is prohibited. It can get you killed as well. North Koreans are not able to stay in contact with family members living in different countries. North Koreans, cannot speak to anyone living in another country as it is an executable offense.

6. Accessing The Internet

Life without the internet is hard to believe but North Koreans still live without the internet and the world wide web. The North Koreans cannot get access to the world wide web. The country has limited internet access and the citizens are only allowed to surf a restricted portal allowed by the government. Some journalists are hired by the authoritarian and they are in charge of producing web content in the favor of the North Korean leaders.

7. Watching Pornography

Watching or uploading porn is frowned upon in North Korea and is punishable by death. Watching porn in North Korea can get you killed. There is a threat of the death penalty if someone is caught viewing porn. The leader Kim Jong-un has made sure that no one would ever break the law in one despicable act. In 2013, the leader reportedly had his ex-girlfriend, Hyon Song-Wol killed in front of her own family for getting featured in a sex tape.

8. Leaving The Country

North Korea doesn’t allow citizens to leave the country. Certain travel restrictions are tight. The leaders of North Korea don’t want their citizens to leave the country under any circumstances. This is why thousands of people trying to escape from the country are unable to do so. Since 1953, as many, as 300,000 North Koreans were reported to have defected to China and South Korea. The move was made by the locals to escape from the tyrannical regime of their home country.

Defectors that are caught fleeing from North Korea are tortured in horrific ways. They are often brutally executed as this allows the leaders to set a dreadful example for people considering defecting. Those that survive the torture face endless struggle. Their families are often torn apart and they are not able to see each other for years. The constant fear of being caught by the many defectors has disturbed their life as they know getting caught can get them killed.