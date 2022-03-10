Wendy Sherman’s Meeting with Algerian President

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with President Tebboune of Algeria

The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Algiers. Deputy Secretary Sherman and President Tebboune discussed a range of issues, including ways to expand our economic cooperation. Deputy Secretary Sherman conveyed to President Tebboune that the United States looks forward to being the Country of Honor at this year’s Algiers International Fair. Deputy Sherman reaffirmed the importance the Biden-Harris Administration places on human rights, including media freedom and religious freedom. They also discussed regional security issues and international developments involving Putin’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified war in Ukraine.