Wells Fargo, JPMorgan, Northern Trust most preferred banks into Q4 results: Morgan Stanley

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), +0.9%, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), +1.5%, and Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS), +3.2% all rose in Friday afternoon trading as Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck viewed the group as underappreciated asset-sensitive banks that will crush Q4 earnings. Putting aside Wells Fargo’s (WFC) remediation process in connection with its retail sales scandal, Graseck expects rising interest rates will support yield expansion, specifically in commercial loans, she wrote in a note. The megabank is set to outperform its Q4 net interest income guidance of $12.9B, she said, modeling NII of $13.3B compared with the $13B consensus estimate. Also, Bank of America analyst Ebrahim Poonawala noted that WFC offers an attractive risk-reward, with the stock off 18.2% in the past year. WFC’s adjusted EPS, meanwhile, is expected to slide to $1.01 from $1.30 in Q3, while the consensus for revenue is $19.96B versus $19.51B in Q3. For JPMorgan (JPM), Graseck thinks positive operating leverage will take the spotlight this year. She also reckons progress is being made on higher capital requirements, i.e., Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1). Adjusted EPS is expected to be unchanged at $3.12 in Q4, and the average analyst estimate for revenue is $34.19B compared with $32.72B in Q3. Seeking Alpha contributor Magdalena Pacholska sees a “very promising” technical setup setting the stage for a breakout. Northern Trust (NTRS) doesn’t provide NII guidance, though last month’s upward guidance revisions from peers BNY Mellon (BK) and State Street (STT) is a positive for NTRS, Graseck noted. One thing to look out for is that the company “could see another big step down in average NIB deposits, which shrank 28%” in Q3. Still, “we think those fears are overblown as the majority of rate sensitive institutional and wealth operating deposits likely already moved in 2Q and 3Q.” Its non-GAPP EPS of $1.80 in Q3 is anticipated to stay there in Q4, while revenue is seen to slip to $1.76B from $1.77B in Q3. See why fellow SA contributor Stone Fox Capital viewed Wells Fargo as a Strong Buy.