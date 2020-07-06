Vinny Rattagan Arrested in Burglary: 1100 Block of 10th Street, Northwest

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District have announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in the 1100 block of 10th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 10:06 pm, a suspect forcibly gained entry to an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect searched the location and then fled the scene with no property.

On Saturday, July 4, 2020, 23-year-old Vinny Rattagan, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE