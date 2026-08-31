US Stock Market Today – Monday, August 31, 2026

US Stock Market Today – U.S. Stocks Fall as Oil and Treasury Yields Jump

NEW YORK – August 31, 2026 (STL.News) US Stock Market Today – U.S. stocks finished lower Monday as sharply higher crude oil prices, renewed U.S.-Iran hostilities, and rising Treasury yields increased inflation concerns and strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates in September.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 374.09 points, or 0.70%, to 53,185.90. The S&P 500 declined 25.62 points, or 0.33%, to 7,686.14, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 31.53 points, or 0.12%, to 26,370.89. The small-cap Russell 2000 dropped 15.92 points, or 0.54%, to 2,956.45.

Despite Monday’s retreat, the major indexes closed August with gains. The Nasdaq rose approximately 3.9% for the month as enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence and semiconductor companies continued to support technology stocks. The Dow recorded its fifth consecutive monthly advance.

US Stock Market Today – Major Index Snapshot

Index Closing Level Point Change Daily Change Dow Jones 53,185.90 -374.09 -0.70% S&P 500 7,686.14 -25.62 -0.33% Nasdaq Composite 26,370.89 -31.53 -0.12% Russell 2000 2,956.45 -15.92 -0.54%

US Stock Market Today – Why Did the Stock Market Fall?

US Stock Market Today: The primary catalyst Monday was another sharp increase in crude oil prices following renewed military exchanges involving the United States and Iran.

Brent crude futures climbed $2.39, or 2.71%, to settle at $90.49 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.36, or 2.83%, to $85.76 per barrel.

Higher oil prices matter well beyond the energy sector. Sustained increases can feed into transportation, manufacturing, and consumer costs, potentially making inflation harder to contain.

This matters because investors are already reconsidering the outlook for Federal Reserve monetary policy.

Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh’s comments at Jackson Hole on Friday reinforced the central bank’s commitment to bringing inflation back toward its 2% target. By Monday, federal funds futures indicated that traders were assigning roughly a 65% probability to a September rate increase, substantially higher than before Warsh’s remarks.

The bond market reflected those expectations.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed above 4.75%, reaching its highest level since January 2025 during Monday’s session.

Higher Treasury yields can pressure equities by increasing corporate borrowing costs while making government bonds more competitive with stocks. High-growth technology companies can be particularly sensitive because much of their valuation depends on earnings expected years into the future.

Monday therefore presented investors with a difficult combination: higher oil, renewed geopolitical risk, persistent inflation concerns and higher interest rates.

US Stock Market Today – Market Breadth Shows Selling Was Widespread

The relatively modest decline in the S&P 500 understated some of the weakness beneath the surface.

Declining stocks outnumbered advancing stocks by approximately 1.95-to-1 on the New York Stock Exchange. On the Nasdaq, 2,931 stocks declined compared with 1,859 advancing issues.

The S&P 500 recorded only five new 52-week highs compared with 11 new lows. The Nasdaq Composite produced 40 new highs and 146 new lows.

Trading activity was also reasonably strong. Approximately 15.65 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges, compared with the roughly 15.58 billion-share average over the previous 20 trading sessions.

Energy was the strongest S&P 500 sector, gaining approximately 2%, as higher crude prices lifted oil producers and energy-service companies.

The technology picture was more complicated. Nvidia gained about 1.5% and helped cushion the Nasdaq, while Tesla was one of the session’s strongest large-cap performers. Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet and Apple moved lower, preventing the technology-heavy indexes from mounting a broader advance.

US Stock Market Today – Five Leading S&P 500 Winners

Among the strongest S&P 500 performers Monday were CrowdStrike, Ulta Beauty, Tesla, SLB and Moderna, according to market screens compiled after the session.

CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike was among the day’s strongest stocks, extending an impressive recent recovery.

Technically, the cybersecurity company has moved back above key short-term moving averages and remains well above its longer-term 200-day trend line. One technical screen placed its 14-day relative strength index, or RSI, around 62.

An RSI between roughly 50 and 70 generally indicates positive momentum without necessarily signaling the extreme conditions associated with an RSI above 70.

The more significant development is the stock’s recent acceleration. CrowdStrike has gained sharply over the past several weeks, suggesting buyers have regained control after an earlier consolidation.

The technical question now becomes whether the stock can hold its breakout area. A failure to maintain the recent advance could invite profit-taking, while continued trading above the short- and intermediate-term averages would reinforce the bullish trend.

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty also ranked among Monday’s leading S&P 500 performers.

Its technical picture is more mixed than CrowdStrike’s. The shares have been trading above their 20-day and 50-day moving averages but remained slightly below the 200-day moving average on one technical screen.

That configuration can indicate an improving intermediate trend that has not yet fully converted into a long-term breakout.

The RSI was around the mid-50s, suggesting neither an overbought nor oversold condition. Traders will likely watch whether Ulta can establish itself above the 200-day moving average, which could provide stronger evidence that the recovery is becoming a durable longer-term trend.

Tesla

Tesla surged more than 5% Monday, making it one of the day’s most important contributors to the technology complex.

The technical setup has strengthened considerably.

Tesla was trading above its short-term moving averages, while its 14-day RSI approached the upper 60s on one end-of-day technical reading. Its MACD indicator was also positive.

Those indicators point to strong momentum, though the elevated RSI suggests traders should watch for short-term consolidation.

Tesla’s longer-term picture remains particularly interesting because the shares are still working against overhead technical resistance created during previous declines. A sustained move through those levels could strengthen the bullish case, while a reversal back beneath the short-term averages would suggest Monday’s surge was less durable.

SLB

SLB benefited directly from the surge in oil prices.

The oilfield-services company traded above its 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day moving averages, providing a relatively straightforward bullish trend structure.

Its RSI was above 70 on one technical screen, however, indicating the stock had moved into technically overbought territory.

An overbought RSI does not automatically mean a stock is about to decline. Strong stocks can remain overbought for extended periods. It does indicate that momentum has become stretched, increasing the importance of watching volume and nearby support if crude prices reverse.

For SLB, oil remains the central catalyst. Continued strength in crude could support the breakout, while easing geopolitical tensions could quickly remove some of the energy-sector premium.

Moderna

Moderna rounded out the group of notable S&P 500 winners.

The biotechnology company’s technical performance has been exceptionally strong, with shares substantially above their longer-term moving average following a major advance.

Its RSI was in the mid-60s, indicating strong momentum without yet reaching the same technically overbought level seen in SLB.

The challenge after such a substantial advance is maintaining momentum. Stocks that move rapidly away from their 200-day averages can become vulnerable to sharp pullbacks even when the underlying trend remains positive.

For traders, the important question is whether Moderna can consolidate above recent breakout levels rather than immediately surrendering its gains.

US Stock Market Today – What Investors Should Watch Next

US Stock Market Today: The market enters September facing several significant catalysts.

First is the August employment report, which could shape expectations for the Federal Reserve’s September meeting. Investors will also closely monitor inflation data scheduled for September.

Oil prices remain another major variable. Brent crude above $90 increases the possibility that energy costs could complicate the inflation outlook just as the Federal Reserve considers whether another rate increase is necessary.

Technically, the major indexes remain close to historically high territory despite Monday’s decline. That makes the combination of Treasury yields, market breadth and sector leadership particularly important.

Monday’s session did not represent a major index-level selloff, but the internal numbers showed substantially more weakness than the headline declines suggested.

For now, Wall Street is balancing two competing forces: continued strength in artificial intelligence, technology and selected growth stocks against higher energy prices, rising bond yields and the prospect of tighter monetary policy.

How that balance develops could determine whether August’s gains carry into September or whether Monday’s decline marks the beginning of a more meaningful period of consolidation.

This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice.