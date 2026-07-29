US Stock Market Today: Dow Plummets 1,100 Points on AI Sell-Off

US stock markets suffered a sharp sell-off on July 29, 2026, driven by retreating artificial intelligence leaders, a massive surge in crude oil prices, and broader macroeconomic jitters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged over 1,100 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite faced notable losses.

US Stock Market Today – Market Overview: A Rough Day on Trading Floors

NEW YORK, NY – July 29, 2026 (STL.News) US Stock Market – Wall Street experienced a dramatic shift in momentum, snapping recent recovery patterns as major US stock indexes logged steep declines. Trading activity today was characterized by broad-based risk aversion, heavy losses in the technology and artificial intelligence sectors, and a sharp upward movement in global energy markets.

Investors recalibrated their portfolios following shifting macroeconomic indicators and profit-taking in high-flying growth stocks. Rather than maintaining the steady optimism seen earlier in the week, market participants retreated to the sidelines, sending major benchmarks into a notable tailspin. Trading volumes surged across major exchanges as institutional block trades and retail stop-losses were triggered in quick succession, creating a cascade of downward momentum that persisted from the opening bell right through the closing cross. Market makers reported heightened volatility and wider bid-ask spreads, underscoring the nervous sentiment gripping trading floors nationwide today.

US Stock Market – Snapshot of Major US Indexes

The downward pressure was felt uniformly across all primary market benchmarks, resulting in some of the sharpest single-session point losses observed in months:

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI): Plummeted 1,153.18 points, or 2.19%, to close the session at 51,594.14. Blue-chip industrial and financial components bore the brunt of the index’s weakness.

Plummeted 1,153.18 points, or 2.19%, to close the session at 51,594.14. Blue-chip industrial and financial components bore the brunt of the index’s weakness. The S&P 500: Dropped 112.63 points, or 1.52%, finishing the day at 7,316.15. This marks the index’s largest single-day percentage decline since early June, effectively snapping a robust three-session winning streak.

Dropped 112.63 points, or 1.52%, finishing the day at 7,316.15. This marks the index’s largest single-day percentage decline since early June, effectively snapping a robust three-session winning streak. The Nasdaq Composite: The tech-heavy index fell 433.97 points, or 1.74%, landing at 24,442.94, heavily impacted by semiconductor sell-offs.

The tech-heavy index fell 433.97 points, or 1.74%, landing at 24,442.94, heavily impacted by semiconductor sell-offs. The Russell 2000: Smaller companies were not spared from the shift in sentiment, with the small-cap index retreating 47.49 points, or 1.6%, to settle at 2,906.31.

US Stock Market – What Drove the Market Decline?

Several converging catalysts fueled the sell-off on trading floors today, keeping analysts, portfolio managers, and retail investors on high alert.

1. The Artificial Intelligence Correction Deepens

The primary anchor dragging down the broader market was continued weakness in the semiconductor and artificial intelligence sectors. Recent high-flying AI winners—including industry heavyweights like Nvidia, Micron Technology, and AMD—faced renewed selling pressure as market participants questioned near-term valuations.

For months, massive valuations built on expectations of infinite AI infrastructure spending have dominated market leadership. However, today’s trading activity signaled a growing hesitancy among institutional investors. As portfolio managers begin to question the near-term return on investment for aggressive corporate AI spending, profit-taking has rapidly morphed into a broader correction across the tech landscape, dragging down supply-chain partners, cloud providers, and software developers alike.

2. Spiking Oil Prices Add Inflationary Pressures

Compounding the tech sector’s woes was a violent jolt in the energy market. Crude oil prices leaped significantly during the session, with Brent crude surging roughly 7.3% to settle comfortably above $88 per barrel amid escalating geopolitical supply concerns and tighter inventory reports.

This sudden spike in energy commodities sent immediate shockwaves through equity markets. Higher oil prices historically translate to renewed fears of sticky inflation, raising concerns that central banks may be forced to keep interest rates elevated for longer than anticipated. Consumers and energy-intensive industries alike could feel the pinch if crude maintains these heights, dampening corporate profit margins moving forward and complicating the macroeconomic outlook for the second half of the year.

3. Macroeconomic Jitters and Fed Policy Watch

Market participants also spent the day digesting lingering implications from recent Federal Reserve communications and macroeconomic data prints. With economic growth showing mixed signals, investors are increasingly sensitive to any shifts in monetary policy expectations. The combination of surging energy input costs and an uncertain monetary horizon reduced the appetite for riskier assets, prompting a flight to safety toward US Treasury bonds and gold.

US Stock Market – Sector Performance and Market Breadth

The sector breakdown reflected a classic risk-off environment. Defensive sectors that typically provide shelter during market volatility fared better than growth-oriented segments, though few areas escaped the red entirely.

Information technology and energy infrastructure stocks faced some of the heaviest rotation away from institutional funds. Conversely, pockets of healthcare and consumer staples showed relative resilience as investors sought stable cash flows and defensive positioning.

Market breadth tilted heavily toward the downside. On the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, declining issues vastly outnumbered advancers, highlighting that the sell-off was not localized to just a few mega-cap names, but represented a systemic withdrawal of risk capital across the board. Advance-decline ratios hit their lowest levels since the spring corrective phase.

Looking Ahead and Investor Takeaways for the US Stock Market

US Stock Market: As Wall Street wraps up a tumultuous session, traders will closely monitor incoming economic reports and corporate earnings guidance for clues on whether today’s drop is a temporary correction or the start of a deeper cyclical pullback. With oil volatility keeping inflation fears alive and the tech sector searching for a definitive valuation floor, market participants should brace for continued turbulence in the days ahead. Investors are advised to maintain a diversified posture and keep a close eye on macroeconomic developments as the summer trading season progresses.

This article can also be viewed at DailyPress.Today.

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