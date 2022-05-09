US State Department – U.S. Embassy in Doha, Qatar

The Department of State Celebrates the Groundbreaking of the New U.S. Embassy in Doha, Qatar

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Highlighting the deepening ties of friendship between the United States and Qatar, the Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO), the U.S. Mission in Doha, and other U.S. and local officials broke ground today for a new U.S. Embassy in Qatar’s capital city.

Located on a 12.3-acre site in a new diplomatic zone in Doha’s Wadi al Banat district, the new U.S. Embassy will support the continued expansion of U.S.–Qatari diplomatic, security, and commercial relations.

Richärd Kennedy Architects of Phoenix, Arizona, is the design architect, American International Contractors Inc. (Special Projects), of McLean, Virginia, is the Design/Build contractor, and KCCT of Washington is the Architect of Record. An estimated $110 million will be invested in the local economy and approximately 1,200 third-country nationals will be employed during construction. The new U.S. Embassy is scheduled for completion in 2026 and will provide a future-forward, resilient platform for diplomacy in Doha.

Since the start of the Department’s Capital Security Construction Program in 1999, OBO has completed 171 new diplomatic facilities. OBO currently has more than 50 active projects in the design phase or under construction worldwide.

OBO provides safe, secure, functional, and resilient facilities that represent the U.S. government to the host nation and that support U.S. diplomats in advancing U.S. foreign policy objectives abroad.