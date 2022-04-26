US State Department – Christopher Dodd Travel to Barbados

Special Advisor for the Summit of the Americas Christopher Dodd Travel to Barbados

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Special Advisor for the Summit of the Americas Christopher Dodd traveled to Bridgetown, Barbados, April 19-20 to meet with Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders to discuss regional priorities in advance of the Ninth Summit of the Americas this June in Los Angeles, California.

Senator Dodd engaged with CARICOM leaders in-person and virtually. The Senator spoke with Heads of Government from The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Discussion focused on such topics as energy security, climate change, disaster preparedness, and economic recovery. CARICOM leaders acknowledged the importance of incorporating Caribbean voices and addressing these issues at the upcoming Summit of the Americas.

The Summit of the Americas, the only meeting that brings together the leaders of North, South, and Central America and the Caribbean, will play a central role in shaping the future of the hemisphere. The region’s governments, civil society, and private sector will work to develop a shared vision built around the theme for this year’s meeting, “Building a Sustainable, Resilient, and Equitable Future.”