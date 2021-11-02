US Participates in PSI Exercise DEEP SABRE

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States and 23 partner countries recently participated in the Proliferation Security Initiative’s (PSI) DEEP SABRE 21 exercise, hosted by Singapore, in support of the U.S. commitment to countering global WMD proliferation threats.

This year’s DEEP SABRE 21 exercise was a hybrid (virtual/in-person) event that brought together PSI-endorsing and non-endorsing countries from North America, Europe, and Asia to practice their ability to engage in WMD interdiction activities and exchange valuable information on related capabilities and practices. DEEP SABRE 21 is the latest annual event in the PSI Asia-Pacific Exercise Rotation, established in 2013 by six leading PSI regional partner states, including Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and the Republic of Korea.

The PSI was established in 2003 to stop or impede transfers of WMD, delivery systems, and related materials flowing to and from states and non-state actors of proliferation concern. Thus far, 107 states have endorsed the PSI Statement of Interdiction Principles. In doing so, they have committed to take effective measures to interdict WMD-related transfers consistent with national law and international obligations, adopt streamlined procedures for rapid information exchange, and strengthen relevant national and international laws and frameworks.

The United States urges all remaining non-endorsers to endorse and participate in the PSI.