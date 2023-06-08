Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims – Week Ending June 3

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims for the Week Ending June 3, 2023.

(STL.News) In the week ending June 3, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 261,000, an increase of 28,000 from the previous week’s revised level. This is the highest level for initial claims since October 30, 2021, when it was 264,000. The previous week’s level was revised up by 1,000 from 232,000 to 233,000. The 4-week moving average was 237,250, an increase of 7,500 from the previous week’s revised average. The previous week’s average was revised up by 250 from 229,500 to 229,750.

The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.2 percent for the week ending May 27, unchanged from the previous week’s unrevised rate. The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending May 27 was 1,757,000, a decrease of 37,000 from the previous week’s revised level. The previous week’s level was revised down by 1,000 from 1,795,000 to 1,794,000. The 4-week moving average was 1,784,750, a decrease of 12,500 from the previous week’s revised average. The previous week’s average was revised down by 250 from 1,797,500 to 1,797,250.

NOTE: This is not the complete report. CLICK to view the complete report – PDF