UK News: UK – Turkmenistan sustainable economic cooperation

UK – Turkmenistan sustainable economic cooperation

(STL.News) Ceremonial signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with the Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan.

Yesterday Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan, His Excellency, Mr Hugh Philpott signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, His Excellency Mr Ezizgeldi Annamuhammedov.

The document will further enhance bilateral trade relations and facilitate cooperation on sustainable economic development between the two countries with the backing of UK Export Finance.

After the signing ceremony the two sides discussed the projects on the bilateral agenda and agreed to work towards realization of those in the near future.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE