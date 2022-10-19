UK foreign secretary Cleverly: another leadership contest won't help financial markets stay calm



© Reuters. Britain’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly walks outside Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 18, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville



LONDON (Reuters) – Another Conservative Party leadership contest would not help financial markets stay calm, Britain’s foreign minister James Cleverly said on Wednesday.

“What I’m not convinced by, far far from convinced by, is that going through another leadership campaign, defenestrating another prime minister, will either convince the British people that we’re thinking about them rather than ourselves or convince the markets to stay calm,” Cleverly said on Sky News.