U.S. Attorney’s Office Notes 30th Anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act

(STL.News) – The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was signed into law on July 26, 1990, and is the nation’s preeminent civil rights law for providing access and equal opportunity for people with disabilities. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Rhode Island is proud to play a critical role in enforcing the ADA to help eliminate discrimination against people with disabilities. U.S. Attorney Aaron Weisman today reinforces the Office’s commitment to vigorously enforce the ADA in the years to come.

U.S. Attorney Weisman said, “Despite the tremendous progress that has been made in the 30 years since this landmark civil rights law was signed, we still see unlawful barriers that prevent individuals with disabilities from fully participating in many aspects of society. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to work to remove obstacles to equality and dismantle the systems that have historically excluded people with disabilities.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has prioritized enforcing the ADA to vindicate the rights of people with disabilities in Rhode Island. Some recent efforts include:

Ensuring Physical Access to Health Care Facilities: The U.S. Attorney’s Office has successfully resolved multiple matters to ensure physical access to health care facilities to those with mobility disabilities, including Brown Medicine, Coastal Medicine, University Medicine, Landmark, RI Skin Doc, and Ocean State Primary Care

Providing Equal Access for Children with Disabilities in Summer Camp Settings: On March 19, 2020, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reached an agreement with Save The Bay to ensure equal access for children with disabilities, as well as damages to the child

Ensuring Equal Access to Local Government Services: The U.S. Attorney’s Office has resolved complaints with the Town of

Richmond, City of Newport, Town of North Smithfield, and Town of West Warwick to ensure that people with disabilities can access local governmental services and facilities

Ensuring Physical Access to Places of Public Accommodation: The U.S. Attorney’s Office has successfully resolved multiple matters to ensure physical access to public places to accommodate those with mobility disabilities. Recently, the Office has entered into agreements with Stop & Shop and Family Dollar to ensure physical access for customers with mobility disabilities

