Trump Vows to Hit Iran Hard After Attack on US Forces

WASHINGTON, DC – August 31, 2026 (STL.News) President Donald Trump vowed Monday that the United States will retaliate against Iran after Tehran launched ballistic missiles toward U.S. military positions in Jordan, sharply escalating tensions following American strikes against Iranian military equipment near the Strait of Hormuz.

“We’re going to hit them hard,” Trump told Fox News in a telephone interview. “There will be a response.”

The warning followed an exchange of fire that ended more than a month of relative calm between U.S. and Iranian forces.

U.S. forces struck two Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island on Sunday. U.S. Central Command said Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces were preparing to launch rockets carrying sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz, posing what American officials described as an imminent threat to commercial shipping.

Iran responded by launching ballistic missiles toward U.S. sites in Jordan. Jordan’s armed forces said they intercepted eight missiles entering the country’s airspace.

The latest confrontation raises the possibility of another cycle of U.S. and Iranian attacks as Washington attempts to protect American forces and shipping while maintaining pressure on Tehran.

US Says Iran Posed Threat to Strait of Hormuz

CENTCOM described Sunday’s American operation as limited and precise, saying the targeted Iranian forces presented an immediate threat to vessels moving through one of the world’s most strategically important waterways.

The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and is a critical route for global energy shipments. Disruptions there can quickly affect oil prices, shipping costs and financial markets.

The U.S. military recently completed operations to clear sea mines from international shipping lanes in the strait. CENTCOM said its latest action was intended to protect civilian mariners and commercial shipping.

Iran presented a sharply different account. The Revolutionary Guard said the American attack caused deaths and injuries among its personnel and civilians and promised retaliation, according to reporting carried by Iranian state media.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Monday that his country was not seeking war but would respond to attacks. Reuters reported that Pezeshkian continued to express support for a negotiated end to the conflict despite the renewed exchange of fire.

Trump’s Warning Raises Risk of Further US Strikes

Trump’s promise of retaliation does not, by itself, confirm that the U.S. has ordered or carried out another military operation.

That distinction is important as the situation develops.

Trump also posted an AI-generated video purporting to show Iran’s Kharg Island being destroyed. Reuters reported Monday that neither the White House nor the Pentagon had confirmed an attack on Kharg Island, and no evidence supported the imagery as footage of an actual strike.

Kharg Island is strategically important because of its role in Iran’s oil infrastructure. Any genuine attack there could have considerably broader economic and geopolitical consequences.

For that reason, Trump’s social-media post should not be interpreted as confirmation that the United States attacked the island.

The immediate concern is whether Washington follows Trump’s public warning with another military strike.

The United States has demonstrated that it is prepared to respond militarily when it believes Iran threatens American forces or international shipping. On July 29, CENTCOM announced another wave of strikes against Iranian targets after an earlier Iranian missile attack on U.S. forces.

That history makes Trump’s latest statement more significant.

Oil Markets React as Regional Risks Increase

The renewed fighting is already being reflected in energy markets.

Oil prices climbed more than 3% following the latest exchange, according to Reuters and the Financial Times, as traders assessed the possibility of further disruption around the Strait of Hormuz.

The economic consequences could extend well beyond Iran and the United States.

The Strait of Hormuz normally handles roughly one-fifth of the world’s crude oil supply, making developments around the waterway particularly important for global energy markets.

A sustained escalation could raise shipping insurance and transportation costs while putting further upward pressure on energy prices. The scale of any impact would depend heavily on whether commercial traffic through the strait is materially disrupted.

The latest confrontation comes amid a conflict that began in February and has repeatedly alternated between heavy military exchanges, diplomatic efforts and temporary periods of reduced fighting.

For now, Trump’s statement represents a clear warning of retaliation rather than confirmation of a new U.S. attack.

STL.News will continue monitoring official announcements from the White House, Pentagon and U.S. Central Command for confirmation of additional military operations.