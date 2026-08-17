Trump Orders Pentagon – Scale Back South Korea Military Drills

WASHINGTON, DC – August 17, 2026 (STL.News) President Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to reduce joint South Korea military drills substantially, a significant last-minute shift in the annual exercises between two longstanding allies.

Trump announced the decision as the United States and South Korea prepared to begin the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises. The drills started Monday as scheduled and are due to continue through August 27. About 18,000 South Korean military personnel are participating.

The president said it was too late to cancel the exercises entirely but that he had instructed the Pentagon to reduce their scale. Trump cited the cost of the drills, his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korea’s refusal to join U.S. actions involving Iran.

Trump Orders South Korea Military Drills Reduced

Trump said he was unhappy that the United States had previously agreed to participate in the exercises and pointed to his relationship with Kim as part of his reasoning.

“Based on my very good relationship with Kim Jong Un, of North Korea, I am not happy with the fact that the United States has, long ago, agreed to participate in Joint Military Exercises with South Korea,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, according to reports.

The president also criticized Seoul over its refusal to participate in U.S. actions concerning Iran.

Trump’s announcement came shortly before the annual exercises were due to begin, creating uncertainty about how extensively the Pentagon would alter U.S. participation after months of military planning.

South Korea’s military said Monday that the exercises had begun as scheduled. Its defense ministry separately said the drills would proceed according to the previously announced schedule.

Ulchi Freedom Shield Exercises Begin

Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined U.S.-South Korean military exercise designed to improve the allies’ ability to respond to security threats on the Korean Peninsula.

This year’s exercises run from August 17 through August 27 and involve roughly 18,000 South Korean troops. The training includes preparations for contemporary battlefield threats, including drones, cyberattacks and disruptions to GPS systems.

The Pentagon has previously described Ulchi Freedom Shield as strengthening the alliance’s combined defense and response capabilities. U.S. Defense Department coverage of the 2025 exercise described the drills as supporting a combined, joint and all-domain operating environment.

North Korea Has Long Opposed Joint Exercises

Pyongyang has repeatedly condemned U.S.-South Korean military exercises, portraying them as preparations for conflict.

North Korea has again criticized this year’s drills and warned that the strengthening of military cooperation among Washington, Seoul and Tokyo could lead it to increase its nuclear deterrence.

Trump’s decision could therefore be interpreted as an effort to reduce tensions and potentially create an opening for renewed diplomacy with Kim.

The move also recalls Trump’s first term, when he questioned the expense and necessity of large-scale exercises with South Korea. Major exercises were suspended following Trump’s 2018 summit with Kim in Singapore before military training expanded again as nuclear diplomacy stalled.

Decision Raises Questions Over U.S.-South Korea Alliance

The immediate question is how Trump’s instruction will affect American participation in exercises already underway.

The president said the exercises could no longer be canceled because of their timing, making the Pentagon’s implementation of the order particularly important.

South Korea remains one of Washington’s most important military allies in Asia, with the bilateral alliance rooted in the 1953 Mutual Defense Treaty. Joint training has remained central to maintaining combined military readiness on the Korean Peninsula.

Trump’s order does not amount to a withdrawal from the alliance or a complete cancellation of Ulchi Freedom Shield. Instead, the president has instructed the Pentagon to “substantially reduce” U.S. participation in the exercises.

How large that reduction becomes — and whether it leads to renewed engagement between Washington and Pyongyang — will now be closely watched across the region.