Trump Announces Major Venezuela Oil Deal

WASHINGTON, DC – August 28, 2026 (STL.News) President Donald Trump announced Friday that the United States has reached a sweeping oil agreement with Venezuela that he says will give the U.S. majority control over more than 65 billion barrels of proven Venezuelan oil reserves, potentially reshaping American energy security and the global petroleum market.

Trump described the agreement as the “biggest oil deal in world history” in a social media announcement Friday evening. Reuters and The Associated Press subsequently reported the agreement, although many of its financial, legal and operational details have not yet been publicly disclosed.

According to Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth worked with Venezuelan interim President Delcy Rodríguez and private businesses to secure the arrangement.

Trump said the agreement would give the United States majority control of more than 65 billion barrels of proven reserves and would cost no American taxpayers.

If implemented as Trump described, the agreement would represent an extraordinary expansion of U.S. access to petroleum reserves at a time when energy security, gasoline prices and global oil supplies remain significant economic and geopolitical concerns.

However, important questions remain about precisely what the United States will control, which companies will participate, how ownership or production rights will be structured and how quickly additional Venezuelan crude could reach the global market.

Trump Says Deal Will Expand U.S. Oil Reserves

Trump said the transaction would more than double American oil reserves and increase the country’s available oil supply.

“This Historic Transaction MORE THAN DOUBLES American Oil Reserves,” Trump said in his announcement, according to CBS News, while also predicting the arrangement would eventually reduce gasoline prices.

Those potential effects should be viewed as administration projections, not guaranteed outcomes.

Venezuela has more than 300 billion barrels of proven crude oil reserves, giving the South American country one of the largest—and by some measures the largest—petroleum resource bases in the world.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration has estimated Venezuela’s proven reserves at approximately 303 billion barrels. Despite that enormous resource base, the country produces only a fraction of the oil generated by the United States and other major producers.

Reuters reported Friday that Venezuela is currently producing approximately 1.25 million barrels of crude per day.

The difference between Venezuela’s massive reserves and relatively modest production is crucial to understanding the significance — and limitations — of Trump’s announcement.

Oil underground is not the same as oil available at a refinery.

Increasing Venezuelan production substantially would likely require billions of dollars in investment, repairs to deteriorated infrastructure, new drilling, equipment, technical expertise and long-term commitments from international energy companies.

Venezuela’s Oil Industry Needs Major Investment

Venezuela once ranked among the world’s most important oil exporters, and its petroleum industry has historically been central to the country’s economy.

Years of underinvestment, political turmoil, sanctions, infrastructure deterioration and the departure of foreign expertise contributed to declining production.

The Trump administration has already been working to bring Venezuelan crude into global markets.

A Department of Energy fact sheet released earlier this year said the U.S. government had begun marketing Venezuelan crude internationally and was working with major commodity marketers and financial institutions to facilitate sales.

The Department of Energy said proceeds from those sales would initially settle in U.S.-controlled accounts at recognized banks.

Trump also signed an executive order in January establishing protections for Venezuelan oil revenue held in U.S. Treasury accounts.

Importantly, that executive order specifically characterized those funds as property of the Venezuelan government rather than property of the United States, while establishing U.S. custodial control over the accounts.

Friday’s announcement appears to represent a significant expansion of the energy relationship established earlier in the year.

What Does Majority U.S. Control Mean?

One of the biggest unanswered questions is what the administration means by “majority U.S. control.”

Trump’s announcement does not necessarily mean the United States government has acquired ownership of 65 billion barrels of Venezuelan petroleum.

Oil reserves are physical resources located within Venezuelan territory, and arrangements involving them can take many forms, including production-sharing agreements, concessions, licenses, long-term contracts or joint ventures.

Reuters reported that Trump provided few details beyond saying the United States had secured majority control through a partnership with private businesses.

The administration has not publicly identified all of the oilfields involved, the duration of the arrangement or the private companies participating.

Those details will be critical in determining the deal’s actual economic value.

The Washington Post reported Friday that administration officials had been negotiating a long-term U.S. stake in Venezuelan oilfields. The newspaper described the developing proposal as potentially expensive and legally complicated.

Axios had reported a day earlier that the administration was close to reaching what officials described as a massive agreement with Venezuela’s interim government involving the country’s oil resources.

Trump’s Friday announcement indicates those negotiations advanced quickly.

Could the Deal Lower Gasoline Prices?

For American consumers, one of the biggest questions will be whether the agreement ultimately lowers gasoline and diesel prices.

Trump says it will.

But the relationship between oil reserves and gasoline prices is considerably more complicated.

Gasoline prices are influenced primarily by current crude production, global supply and demand, refinery capacity, inventories, transportation expenses, taxes, geopolitical disruptions and expectations about future supplies.

Simply obtaining rights or control over oil reserves does not immediately increase the amount of petroleum reaching U.S. refineries.

If the agreement eventually results in significantly higher Venezuelan production, however, additional barrels entering the global market could put downward pressure on crude prices, assuming demand and other production remain relatively stable.

Venezuelan crude also matters to the United States because many Gulf Coast refineries were historically designed to process heavier grades of crude similar to those produced in Venezuela.

That could make increased Venezuelan production strategically valuable to U.S. refiners.

The timing remains uncertain.

Rehabilitating Venezuela’s petroleum infrastructure and significantly increasing production could take years, not months.

Rubio Predicts Nearly $100 Billion in Investment

The administration is portraying the agreement as more than an oil acquisition.

Rubio said the arrangement could generate nearly $100 billion in private investment, support thousands of high-paying jobs and contribute to rebuilding Venezuela’s economy, according to CBS News.

If investment on that scale materializes, it could involve extensive reconstruction of Venezuelan drilling operations, pipelines, processing facilities, export terminals and related infrastructure.

Private-sector participation will therefore be one of the most important elements to watch.

Large international energy companies generally require legal certainty, contractual protections, political stability and predictable fiscal terms before committing billions of dollars to long-term petroleum projects.

The Trump administration will need to convince those companies that Venezuela offers sufficient stability and financial opportunity to justify those investments.

Strategic Importance Goes Beyond Oil Prices

The agreement could also have significant geopolitical consequences.

Venezuela’s petroleum resources have long attracted interest from major global powers, including China and Russia.

Greater U.S. involvement in Venezuela’s energy sector could strengthen Washington’s influence in the Western Hemisphere while reducing opportunities for geopolitical rivals to dominate development of the country’s resources.

The Trump administration has made energy production and energy security major components of its economic and national security policies.

The White House says its broader strategy is designed to increase reliable energy supplies while lowering costs for American households and businesses.

Control or long-term access to tens of billions of barrels of Venezuelan crude would significantly expand that strategy beyond domestic U.S. production.

It could also provide the United States with additional flexibility during future disruptions involving Middle Eastern or Russian petroleum supplies.

Questions Remain After Historic Announcement

Despite the scale of Trump’s announcement, Friday evening’s information remains preliminary.

Several critical details have not been publicly established, including:

Which Venezuelan oilfields the agreement covers.

Which U.S. or international companies will participate.

How “majority U.S. control” will be legally structured.

How revenues will be divided between Venezuela, private companies and other parties.

How much investment will be required.

How quickly Venezuelan production could increase.

Whether additional congressional or regulatory approvals will be required.

How the agreement will interact with existing claims against Venezuela and its state-owned petroleum industry.

Those questions could determine whether the agreement ultimately becomes one of the most consequential energy transactions in modern history or whether its practical impact is more limited than its headline numbers suggest.

What is clear is the enormous scale of the resources involved.

More than 65 billion barrels represents decades of potential production, even at several million barrels per day.

Trump’s announcement also marks a dramatic shift in the U.S.-Venezuela energy relationship and potentially places American companies at the center of rebuilding one of the world’s most resource-rich but troubled petroleum industries.

For now, Trump’s description of the agreement as the “biggest oil deal in world history” remains the president’s characterization.

The economic consequences will depend on the final contractual structure, private investment, Venezuela’s political and legal environment and, most importantly, whether the country’s enormous underground reserves can be converted into substantially higher production.

For American consumers, the most immediate question is simpler: Will it eventually mean cheaper gasoline?

Trump says yes. The answer will depend on how much additional oil reaches the market — and how quickly.

Sources: Reuters, Associated Press, U.S. Department of Energy, White House, CBS News and Axios.