Theravance Biopharma Deal Faces Investor Probe

NEW YORK – August 15, 2026 (STL.News) Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) is facing renewed scrutiny over its pending acquisition by Zymeworks Inc. after an investor-rights law firm announced an investigation into whether shareholders are receiving a fair price.

Halper Sadeh LLC said Saturday that it is investigating the proposed sale and whether Theravance Biopharma and its board complied with federal securities laws and their fiduciary duties in connection with the transaction.

Importantly, the announcement is an investigation, not a securities class action lawsuit, and the law firm’s statements do not establish that Theravance Biopharma, its directors or Zymeworks committed wrongdoing.

Halper Sadeh investigates Theravance Biopharma deal

Halper Sadeh said its investigation centers on whether Theravance Biopharma’s board obtained the best possible price for shareholders, conducted a fair sales process free from conflicts of interest and provided shareholders with all material information needed to evaluate the proposed transaction.

The firm also said it may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of shareholders.

Those claims represent the law firm’s stated areas of investigation. No court has ruled that Theravance’s directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated federal securities laws in connection with the Zymeworks transaction.

Zymeworks agreed to pay $17 per share for Theravance Biopharma

Theravance announced June 29 that it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Zymeworks for $17 in cash for each outstanding Theravance ordinary share.

The cash component values Theravance’s equity at approximately $929 million.

Shareholders would also receive a contingent value right, or CVR, giving them 80% of the net proceeds from any future license, divestiture, or other monetization of ampreloxetine during the 10 years following the transaction. Zymeworks would retain the remaining 20%.

The additional CVR means Theravance shareholders could receive more than the $17 cash payment if ampreloxetine is successfully monetized.

Theravance said the transaction followed a strategic review conducted by the company’s Strategic Review Committee and board.

According to the company, the committee is composed entirely of independent directors and unanimously recommended the Zymeworks transaction. Theravance’s full board also unanimously approved the deal and recommended that shareholders vote in favor.

Theravance Biopharma says deal provides shareholder value

Theravance has presented a different perspective from the concerns raised by the investigating law firm.

When the agreement was announced, the company said the $17 price represented a 22% premium to Theravance’s March 3 closing price, the day it announced topline results from its Phase 3 CYPRESS study of ampreloxetine. The company also said the price represented a 10% premium to its volume-weighted average share price since that date.

Susannah Gray, Theravance’s independent board chair and chair of the Strategic Review Committee, said when the deal was announced that the committee and board concluded the transaction achieved the greatest value for shareholders after evaluating a range of strategic alternatives.

The review included earlier efforts to unlock shareholder value, including Theravance’s 2025 monetization of its TRELEGY royalty interest for $225 million.

However, the market’s initial response to the acquisition announcement was notable. Reuters reported that the $17 offer represented about a 3.6% discount to Theravance’s closing price immediately before the deal was announced. Theravance shares fell approximately 3.5% in morning trading following the announcement, while Zymeworks shares declined more than 8%.

TBPH stock closes at $16.97

Theravance Biopharma shares closed Friday, Aug. 14, at $16.97, gaining 5 cents, or approximately 0.30%, for the session.

The stock traded between $16.91 and $16.99 during Friday’s session, with approximately 405,400 shares changing hands.

That closing price places TBPH essentially at the $17 cash consideration offered under the acquisition agreement, although investors must also account for the potential value and uncertainty associated with the CVR.

Theravance’s 52-week trading range has extended as high as approximately $21 per share, according to current market data.

Theravance Biopharma reports second-quarter results

The investigation follows Theravance’s second-quarter earnings report.

For the quarter ended June 30, the company reported $20.7 million in revenue, entirely from collaboration revenue with Viatris. Theravance said U.S. net sales of YUPELRI reached $70.7 million during the quarter, up 7% from the same period a year earlier.

Theravance reported a second-quarter net loss of $5.9 million and ended the period with approximately $387.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities and no debt.

The company also incurred $6.1 million in transaction-related expenses associated with the proposed Zymeworks acquisition.

Theravance reiterated this week that it expects the acquisition to close during the second half of 2026, subject to shareholder approval and customary closing conditions.

Shareholder approval still required

The transaction has not yet been completed.

SEC filings show that completion is subject to several conditions, including regulatory requirements and approval by Theravance shareholders. Under the merger agreement, approval requires the affirmative vote of holders representing at least two-thirds of the ordinary shares present and voting in person or by proxy at the shareholder meeting.

If completed, Theravance would become a wholly owned subsidiary of Zymeworks.

Zymeworks is acquiring a company whose principal commercial asset includes an interest in YUPELRI, a once-daily nebulized treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Theravance participates in U.S. economics for the drug through its collaboration with Viatris.

Law firms examining Theravance Biopharma

The law firms that have publicly announced investigations involving Theravance include:

Halper Sadeh LLC — investigating the fairness of the proposed $17-per-share Zymeworks acquisition and the sales process.

— investigating the fairness of the proposed $17-per-share Zymeworks acquisition and the sales process. The Schall Law Firm — previously announced a separate securities investigation concerning Theravance following the CYPRESS clinical-trial results. That investigation predates the Zymeworks transaction and involves different allegations.

Investors should distinguish between the two matters. Halper Sadeh’s current announcement concerns the merger consideration and transaction process, while Schall’s earlier investigation concerned whether Theravance made false or misleading statements or failed to disclose information related to the CYPRESS program.

What Theravance Biopharma shareholders should know

Halper Sadeh’s announcement does not mean a lawsuit has been filed, that additional compensation will be paid, or that a court has found the proposed transaction unfair.

At this stage, shareholders are being asked to consider a transaction providing $17 per share in cash plus the CVR tied to the future monetization of ampreloxetine.

The merger remains subject to shareholder approval and other closing requirements.

Investors following TBPH should watch Theravance’s upcoming SEC filings and shareholder materials for additional information on the sales process, the financial analyses used by the board and its advisers, the valuation of Theravance, and the shareholder vote.

Disclaimer: This article is for news and informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, financial or legal advice. Law-firm investigations contain allegations and areas of inquiry that have not been proven in court. The existence of an investigation does not establish wrongdoing by Theravance Biopharma, its officers or directors, or Zymeworks.