Thai Village Restaurant – Batavia, IL – Restaurant Review

Thai Village Restaurant is a high-ranking Thai restaurant in Batavia, Illinois.

Batavia, IL (STL.News) Publishing restaurant reviews is an enjoyable part of my job. You meet some wonderful people and eat some excellent food. Traveling to find great restaurants is a new approach for us, and we are certainly glad we started to do this to meet the owner and her mother of Thai Village in Batavia, Illinois. CLICK to view our directory listing.

The new owner of Thai Village is Tanyaluck Sirijinda. She migrated from Thailand 1.5 years ago but was a foreign exchange student in high school in Billings, Montana.

The restaurant, Thai Village, has been in business for over 25 years. Tanya is the third owner.

I had never been to Batavia, Illinois, but I am glad we traveled there to meet with Tanya. It is a beautiful smaller town that is clean with many historical buildings. Thai Village is in an older building, which some people like and some don’t. Personally, I love older buildings.

Tanya and her mother own a silk business in Thailand, and Tanya designs the cloth and clothes, which she has samples of in the restaurant.

Tanya is young, full-spirited, and not afraid of work or taking calculated risks. In addition to the silk business and the Thai restaurant, she is taking over another Thai fast-food restaurant in June 2023. The details of that transaction will be another story published on STL.News. It will have a different name and menu.

We ate lunch there anonymously before we met with Tanya. While she is the owner, she will serve customers, deliver the food, and do anything else that needs to be done to ensure quality service and superb Thai food. We ate spring rolls, Pad Thai, and a salad, and everything was excellent.

Part of what makes her Thai cuisine unique is that Tanya and her mother work with friends and family in Thailand to have authentic Thai ingredients shipped directly to their restaurant. With shipping and the time delay, ensuring quality is a huge undertaking, but they refuse to sacrifice quality.

Tanya does not think that her food is authentic Thai, but we would have to disagree with her because of the effort illustrated to use authentic Thai ingredients. Additionally, all sauces and appetizers are homemade.

The atmosphere adds flare to the experience of dining at Thai Village Restaurant. Thai colors, decorations, and cozy create the feeling you want to sit and enjoy the moment. It is truly a cultural experience.

Thai Village Restaurant offers:

Dine-in

Online Ordering

Carryout

Catering – Call for Details

BYO for Alcohol

Authentic Thai Food

Great Atmosphere

They offer online ordering from the following platforms:

DoorDash

GrubHub

Uber

Their Website

Regardless of our comments regarding the quality of the cuisine. Their online reviews are as follows:

Google – 4.5 Stars with more than 315 online reviews

– 4.5 Stars with more than 315 online reviews Facebook – 4.4 Stars with 23 votes – 366 likes – 373 followers

– 4.4 Stars with 23 votes – 366 likes – 373 followers Yelp – 4 Stars with 130 online customer reviews

– 4 Stars with 130 online customer reviews TripAdvisor – 4 Stars with 41 online customer reviews

Business hours:

Sunday – Noon – 8:30 pm

– Noon – 8:30 pm Monday – 11:30 am – 8:30 pm

– 11:30 am – 8:30 pm Tuesday – 11:30 am – 8:30 pm

– 11:30 am – 8:30 pm Wednesday – 11:30 am – 8:30 pm

– 11:30 am – 8:30 pm Thursday – 11:30 am – 8:30 pm

– 11:30 am – 8:30 pm Friday – 11:30 am – 9:30 pm

– 11:30 am – 9:30 pm Saturday – 11:30 am – 9:30 pm

Address and phone:

4 North Batavia Avenue

Batavia, Illinois 60510

Phone: +1 630-879-5495

PLEASE NOTE: This article/review is not paid for or sponsored by the establishment. It is an unbiased business review. We published information from the source, which we believe, to be honest.