Thai Mama Celebration – Maryland Heights – Specials

Thai Mama Celebration this coming weekend in Maryland Heights, MO

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review reported that Thai Mama has specials this coming weekend to celebrate its online reviews of 4.8 Stars on Google with 127 online customer reviews (as of May 31, 2024, @ 3:00 am) after opening two months ago and receiving its liquor license.

Thai Mama is owned by Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul, who also owns the popular Thai restaurant chain Thai Kitchen.”

Thai Kitchen began in 1999 and has grown to six locations. All locations have high Google ratings and are successful in their neighborhoods.

This new location is called Thai Mama because Ongartsutthikul started the existing Thai Kitchen restaurant location in Maryland Heights in 1999 but sold it to an unrelated party. Since it is still in business, she did not want to confuse the public with two Thai Kitchen locations, so she called this new location “Thai Mama.”

To celebrate the successful opening, they have prepared two dinner specials:

Combo Boat Noodle Soup – beef meatballs, tripe, well-done tendons, and beef slices with noodles and beansprouts in cinnamon-star anise brother. Your choice of noodle, rice noodle, or Japanese ramen noodle – $17.95

Beef Boat Noodle Soup – Beef slices with noodles and beansprouts in cinnamon-star anise broth. Your choice of noodle – glass noodle – rice noodle, or Japanese ramen noodle – $15.95

Beer, Wine & Spirit Specials – 50% off all drinks with rumors of complimentary beverages.

The other locations are:

Ongartsutthikul lives in Maryland Heights and has always loved the community. She wanted to return her business to the neighborhood, and after twenty years, her dream came true with this new location.

Address and phone:

1932 McKelvey Rd

Maryland Heights, Missouri 63043

Phone: +1 314-548-6151