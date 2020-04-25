Taj Palace, Chesterfield, MO Announces Food Delivery Service

Chesterfield, MO (STL.News) A popular Indian restaurant in Chesterfield, MO, Taj Palace recently announced the beginning of delivery services. They will deliver orders within 8 miles of the establishment. There is a small delivery fee and orders must be $30 or more. The entire menu is available for delivery.

Taj Palace is one of the highest rated restaurant in the Chesterfield, MO region based on customer reviews supporting their 10 year success story. During this shutdown, Taj has closed their dine-in until St Louis County authorizes restaurants to open for normal business. Taj has offered a popular lunch buffet since they opened, which has been a large part of their success. This is a locally family owned restaurant that loves their business and doing everything possible to support their customers in the difficult time.

To place order for delivery or curbside pickup please call (636) 728-1000. Visit their website for more information.