Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe Starts Online Ordering

KIRKWOOD, MO (STL.News) Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe (SCTC) will begin accepting orders online Wednesday, March 14, 2023, using eOrderSTL, which is an online ordering system provided by St. Louis Restaurant Review.

Recently, St. Louis Restaurant Review published a review article about SCTC. It is the highest-ranking Thai restaurant in the St. Louis region, with an average rating from four platforms of 4.825.

It is a small restaurant that will hold approximately fifty customers. The two owners are the primary staff, taking great pride in their Thai cuisine and service.

They opened for business in February 2018 and have since racked up some of the highest ratings in the region.

You can view and order online from St. Louis Restaurant Review, STL.News and STL.Directory.

Location and phone:

2961 Dougherty Ferry Road

Kirkwood, Missouri 63122

Phone: +1 636-529-8690