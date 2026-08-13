Suja Life Faces Multiple Investor Investigations

OCEANSIDE, CA – August 13, 2026 (STL.News) Suja Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SUJA) is facing a growing number of securities-law investigations after the beverage company reduced its 2026 sales outlook and its stock plunged more than 46% in a single trading session, only months after completing its initial public offering.

At least several shareholder-rights law firms have announced investigations into Suja Life following the company’s Aug. 4 second-quarter financial report. The firms are examining whether Suja or certain executives may have violated federal securities laws or whether investors received materially misleading information.

Importantly, these announcements concern investigations into potential securities claims. They should not be confused with a securities class-action lawsuit that has already been filed. As of Aug. 13, STL.News has not independently identified a federal securities class-action complaint filed against Suja arising from these allegations.

The investigations followed an unusually sharp decline in Suja shares. The stock fell $5.27, or approximately 46.2%, to close at $6.14 on Aug. 5, according to information cited in investor notices issued following the company’s earnings announcement.

Holzer & Holzer Was Among the First to Announce Investigation

Based on a review of publicly available investigation announcements, Holzer & Holzer LLC was among the first law firms to publicly announce a Suja Life investigation on Aug. 5, 2026, shortly after the company’s stock decline.

The Atlanta-based securities litigation firm announced that it was investigating whether Suja complied with federal securities laws. Its notice focused on the company’s Aug. 4 financial results and updated fiscal 2026 outlook.

However, multiple firms issued Suja investigation announcements on Aug. 5, and available publication timestamps do not establish with sufficient certainty that Holzer & Holzer was literally the first firm to initiate an investigation that day. The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz and Rosen Law Firm also announced investigations dated Aug. 5. Accordingly, Holzer & Holzer can be accurately described as one of the earliest publicly identified firms investigating Suja, rather than definitively the first, without additional timestamp evidence.

That distinction is important because none of the announcements establishes wrongdoing by Suja or its executives.

Suja’s Second-Quarter Results Trigger Investor Scrutiny

The investigations center on Suja’s Aug. 4 release of financial results for the quarter ended June 29.

Suja reported second-quarter net sales of $83.9 million, an increase of 11.6% from $75.2 million during the comparable period a year earlier. The company attributed the increase primarily to volume growth across key products and retailers, as well as gains from new product distribution.

Suja Core net sales increased 9.8% to $81.9 million, while Emerging Brands net sales increased 61.2% to $3 million.

Those sales gains, however, were accompanied by a substantial quarterly loss.

Suja reported that its net loss increased to approximately $27.8 million, compared with approximately $5.7 million in the prior-year period. Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $59.7 million, including $25.1 million of one-time expenses associated with the company’s IPO.

The company also disclosed that it had $20.6 million in cash and $163 million in total debt as of June 29. That compared with $31 million in cash and $303.9 million in debt as of Dec. 29, 2025, before completion of the IPO.

Suja Cuts 2026 Sales Outlook

The portion of the earnings announcement drawing particularly close attention from plaintiffs’ firms was Suja’s revised full-year outlook.

The company said it was updating its fiscal 2026 guidance to account for near-term softness concentrated in the grocery channel.

Suja now expects net sales between $360 million and $369 million, representing anticipated growth of approximately 10.2% to 13% compared with fiscal 2025 net sales of $326.6 million.

The company maintained expectations for adjusted EBITDA of $70 million to $72 million, representing growth of approximately 72.8% to 77.7% from $40.5 million in fiscal 2025.

Johnson Fistel PLLP said the previous sales outlook had called for $367 million to $371 million.

The firm also highlighted management’s disclosure of weaker-than-expected bookings and product performance even as the company’s total distribution points had increased.

Investors reacted sharply.

Suja shares dropped $5.27 on Aug. 5, closing at $6.14, a decline of approximately 46.18% in one session, according to the Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz investigation notice.

Rosen Law Firm Opens Suja Investigation

Rosen Law Firm is among the firms now investigating potential claims on behalf of Suja shareholders.

The New York-based investor-rights firm said it is examining allegations that Suja may have issued materially misleading business information to investors.

Rosen initially announced its investigation on Aug. 5 and subsequently issued additional investor notices, including one on Aug. 13.

The firm’s language is significant. Rosen is investigating potential securities claims; its announcement does not establish that Suja committed securities fraud.

An investigation by a plaintiffs’ securities firm can precede a lawsuit, but an investigation does not necessarily result in litigation.

Other Law Firms Investigating Suja Life

The number of firms examining Suja has continued to increase since the Aug. 4 earnings announcement.

Publicly announced investigations include:

Holzer & Holzer LLC — Announced Aug. 5 that it was investigating whether Suja complied with federal securities laws following the company’s financial results and revised outlook.

— Announced Aug. 5 that it was investigating whether Suja complied with federal securities laws following the company’s financial results and revised outlook. The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz — Announced Aug. 5 that it was investigating Suja on behalf of investors concerning possible violations of federal securities laws. The firm’s announcement cited the increase in Suja’s quarterly net loss, the revised outlook, and the subsequent 46.18% stock decline.

— Announced Aug. 5 that it was investigating Suja on behalf of investors concerning possible violations of federal securities laws. The firm’s announcement cited the increase in Suja’s quarterly net loss, the revised outlook, and the subsequent 46.18% stock decline. Rosen Law Firm — Announced Aug. 5 that it was investigating potential securities claims arising from allegations that Suja may have provided materially misleading business information to investors. Rosen has since issued additional notices concerning the investigation.

— Announced Aug. 5 that it was investigating potential securities claims arising from allegations that Suja may have provided materially misleading business information to investors. Rosen has since issued additional notices concerning the investigation. Johnson Fistel PLLP — Announced its investigation Aug. 7, focusing on the reduced sales guidance, weaker-than-expected bookings and questions about whether Suja or certain executives may have violated state or federal securities laws.

— Announced its investigation Aug. 7, focusing on the reduced sales guidance, weaker-than-expected bookings and questions about whether Suja or certain executives may have violated state or federal securities laws. Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP — Announced an investigation Aug. 12 concerning potential federal securities-law violations following Suja’s May IPO and subsequent decline in its share price.

Other shareholder-rights firms have also circulated notices concerning Suja, reflecting increased legal scrutiny following the company’s earnings report.

Suja Went Public Only Three Months Earlier

The timing of the stock decline is particularly notable because Suja had completed its IPO only a few months earlier.

Suja entered into its IPO underwriting agreement on May 6 with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies LLC and William Blair & Company LLC acting as representatives of the underwriters, according to an SEC filing.

The company sold approximately 8.9 million shares of Class A common stock at $21 per share, raising approximately $173 million in capital after underwriting discounts and commissions, according to information cited by Hagens Berman in its investigation.

That $21 IPO price provides important context for investors.

At the Aug. 5 closing price of $6.14, Suja shares were approximately 71% below the IPO price less than three months after the offering.

That post-IPO decline has become a central element in the investigations conducted by some shareholder firms.

Suja Had Reported Strong First-Quarter Performance

The second-quarter development also followed stronger results earlier in the year.

For the first quarter ended March 30, Suja reported net income of $7.7 million, compared with a net loss of approximately $800,000 during the comparable prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 66.3% to $25 million from $15 million.

Suja Core adjusted EBITDA increased 43.4% to $26.9 million, while the adjusted EBITDA loss for Emerging Brands narrowed to $1.9 million from $3.7 million.

That earlier performance provides additional context for the market’s reaction when Suja subsequently disclosed softness in portions of its business and reduced its full-year sales expectations.

What the Investigations Mean for Suja Investors

Securities law firms commonly begin investigations following sharp stock declines associated with earnings announcements, revised financial guidance, regulatory disclosures, or other significant corporate developments.

Investigators may review SEC filings, earnings calls, registration statements, investor presentations and statements made by company executives to determine whether investors were adequately informed about material business risks.

The existence of such an investigation does not mean securities fraud occurred.

For Suja, the inquiry could include statements made regarding the company’s IPO, subsequent financial disclosures, expectations for sales growth, grocery-channel performance, bookings, and the timing of the company’s revised outlook.

Whether any firm ultimately files a securities class-action complaint remains to be seen.

No Finding of Securities Fraud Against Suja

Investors should distinguish between allegations contained in law-firm investigation notices and established facts.

Suja has not been found liable for securities fraud based on the investigations discussed in this report. An investigation by a private plaintiffs’ law firm is not a determination by a court, the Securities and Exchange Commission or another regulator that a company violated securities laws.

Likewise, the sharp decline in a company’s share price following disappointing financial news does not by itself establish securities fraud.

To prevail in a federal securities-fraud case, plaintiffs generally must establish additional elements, including a materially false or misleading statement or omission and other requirements under applicable securities laws.

For now, Suja remains the subject of multiple investor investigations rather than a confirmed securities class-action lawsuit arising from the Aug. 4 disclosure.

The central facts are nevertheless significant: Suja completed its IPO in May at $21 per share, reported its second-quarter results and lowered its sales outlook on Aug. 4, and watched its stock fall more than 46% the following trading day.

Within hours of that decline, shareholder law firms began publicly announcing investigations. Holzer & Holzer was among the earliest firms identified in STL.News’ review, issuing its investigation announcement on Aug. 5, alongside other same-day investigations from Rosen Law Firm and the Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz.

Additional firms have since joined the scrutiny, increasing attention on what Suja disclosed to investors before and after its recent IPO.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and news-reporting purposes only and does not constitute legal, investment, or financial advice. Law-firm investigations and allegations do not establish wrongdoing, and no court has determined that Suja Life Inc. or its executives committed securities fraud in connection with the matters described above.