STL.News Facebook was Hacked and We Can’t Get Help

On August 13, 2023, somebody hacked and took control of our Facebook account. We have tried to resolve this with Facebook many times, but minimal effort has been given.

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) On August 13, 2023, somebody hacked our Facebook account and took control of the account by changing the primary email and telephone.

Facebook made us prove our identity, which we did, but they would not allow us to remove the primary email, which belonged to the hacker. Therefore, when they instructed us to change the email, it didn’t work because the verification email went to the hacker.

Initially, we had added two-step verification to avoid this from happening. Additionally, after the hacker got access to our Facebook, they got access to our PayPal account, which was listed in our account and used to pay for Facebook ads and post boosts.

We have sent several emails requesting help, but they do not engage or offer any solution to resolve this.

We are more than disappointed in a company that is supposed to be so tech-savvy. They can’t secure accounts and refuse to help retrieve them.

This has affected STL.News, St. Louis Restaurant Review, Thai Kitchen, Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar, and many other high-profile St. Louis businesses.

We will keep our readers and sponsors updated on the situation. We do apologize for this inconvenience. We are doing everything possible to correct this small problem that has turned into a big problem due to a lack of competence. It has been shocking.