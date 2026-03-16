Steve Gaines, ex-president of the Southern Baptist Convention, enters hospice care.

Headline: Former SBC President Steve Gaines Enters Hospice Care

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Steve Gaines, the former president of the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) and a prominent figure in the evangelical community, has entered hospice care. This development was reported on October 3, 2023, amid ongoing concerns regarding his health. Gaines, a long-time pastor at the Memphis-area Bellevue Baptist Church, has played a significant role in the SBC, advocating for various initiatives and leading the organization during a pivotal time in its history.

Gaines, 65, has faced health challenges in recent months. Friends and church leaders shared that his condition has declined, leading to the decision to transition him to hospice care. This decision reflects a growing need for compassionate support as he navigates the final stages of his illness.

As the news broke, an outpouring of support and prayers erupted from across the nation. Many of Gaines’ colleagues and congregants took to social media platforms to express their gratitude for his leadership and the impact he has made on the Southern Baptist community. Known for his strong commitment to evangelism and missions, Gaines has been a pivotal figure in the efforts to spread the Gospel and engage with community issues.

Gaines served as president of the Southern Baptist Convention from 2016 to 2018, a time marked by challenges including debates over the denomination’s direction and issues of social justice. Under his leadership, the SBC focused on revitalization efforts, striving for unity amidst growing divisions. His fervent dedication to spiritual growth and his advocacy for church innovation earned him both respect and accolades from various sectors within and outside the denomination.

Despite his declining health, many recall Gaines for his powerful sermons and unwavering faith. “He has always been a man of God, leading not just by words but through actions,” said a long-time associate. “His ability to connect with both the young and older generations has shaped many lives.”

The transition to hospice care often comes as a difficult yet necessary choice for families facing terminal illness. This approach focuses on comfort and quality of life rather than aggressive treatment. Experts emphasize the importance of creating a supportive environment, where patients can receive personalized care and spend precious time with loved ones. As wishes and family concerns intertwine, hospice care allows for both freedom from pain and the dignity of life’s final chapter.

Believers from different denominations are also joining in prayer for Gaines, reflecting a spirit of unity in the Christian community during this trying time. "It’s a reminder that, regardless of our differences, we are all part of the body of Christ," commented another pastor familiar with Gaines’ work.

Many leaders in the SBC have highlighted Gaines’ role in bridging gaps between various factions within the convention. As discussions about the future trajectory of the SBC unfold, his presence has contributed to fostering dialogue among church leaders. His commitment to evangelism, church planting, and addressing social issues illustrates a desire to engage with the world while firmly grounded in faith.

As the Southern Baptist Convention navigates challenges such as church health and community involvement, Gaines’ example of leadership and service continues to resonate. His legacy includes not only his administrative roles but also the millions who have heard the message of Jesus through his preaching and outreach efforts.

Gaines’ tenure as president was marked by significant changes, including the appointment of diverse leadership within the SBC and a renewed focus on missions and evangelism. Thus, his health decline comes as a poignant moment for many within the SBC. Church members and leaders, reflecting back on his influence, recognize the void that his absence will leave in the community.

The Southern Baptist Convention community is known for standing by its leaders during difficult times. As the news of Gaines’ hospice care spreads, many are mobilizing prayer chains and support groups to ensure that he and his family feel the love of the congregation. This cohesive action illustrates a unique characteristic of the Southern Baptist community — the commitment to prayer and support in times of crisis.

While the SBC community holds on to hope as they rally around Gaines, they also prepare for the reality of a possible loss. Discussions among congregants may soon shift to legacy, remembrance, and the ongoing impact that Gaines has had on the church. An important figure in the SBC, his contributions may continue to inspire leaders for generations.

As this situation unfolds, updates regarding Gaines’ condition and family wishes are being shared by trusted sources. For many, the ability to show love and support during such a critical time speaks volumes about faith and community. “Let’s lift Steve and his family up in prayer,” concluded another church member. “God is still in control, and we trust Him during this time.”

The Southern Baptist Convention has long been a major player in American evangelicalism, and leaders like Gaines have been integral in shaping its focus and outreach. With ongoing discussions surrounding leadership transitions and church revitalization, the future of the SBC may take a different path that reflects the legacy of leaders like Gaines, who have passionately advocated for unity, mission, and faithfulness.

In a world where faith and community can sometimes be challenged, the news of Steve Gaines entering hospice care serves as a reminder of the importance of compassion, support, and connection — values that lie at the core of the Southern Baptist Convention and its mission. As this chapter closes for Gaines, it opens an opportunity for reflection, prayer, and hope throughout the denomination.