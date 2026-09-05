State of St. Louis September 5, 2026

ST. LOUIS, MO – September 5, 2026 (STL.News) St. Louis enters the final months of 2026 at an important and unusually complicated point in its history.

The city has enormous assets: nationally important medical institutions, universities, sports franchises, cultural attractions, established neighborhoods, an improving riverfront, major geospatial investment, an emerging technology sector and hundreds of millions of dollars being directed toward redevelopment and infrastructure.

But underneath those strengths are structural problems that St. Louis has accumulated over decades.

The city’s water infrastructure is under severe pressure. St. Louis Public Schools has been placed under provisional accreditation. Population decline continues to affect the city’s tax base, housing market, and infrastructure. Thousands of vacant or deteriorating properties remain scattered through neighborhoods. North St. Louis is still recovering from the devastating May 2025 tornado. Downtown continues its difficult effort to reinvent itself. And City Hall is engaged in an extraordinary legal and financial confrontation with Missouri over state control of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Perhaps most importantly, many of these problems are connected.

Population loss contributes to vacancy.

Vacancy contributes to neighborhood deterioration.

A smaller population leaves fewer residents to support infrastructure originally built for a much larger city.

Aging infrastructure increases government expenses.

Higher expenses compete with police, streets, sanitation, parks, and employee compensation for limited city revenue.

And political disagreements between Jefferson City and St. Louis can make already difficult problems even harder to solve.

Mayor Cara Spencer offered an unusually direct assessment in her 2026 State of the City address, acknowledging population loss, vacancy, financial limitations and infrastructure problems. On perhaps the city’s most fundamental municipal service, she went further.

She described the city and its Water Division as being in “crisis mode.”

That description provides an appropriate starting point for assessing St. Louis’s state on Sept. 5, 2026.

St. Louis Water Infrastructure Is in Crisis

Water may be the city’s most immediate infrastructure problem because virtually everything else depends upon it.

Residents need reliable water.

Hospitals need water.

Restaurants need water.

Hotels need water.

Manufacturers need water.

Developers considering hundreds of millions of dollars in investment need confidence that the water system supporting their buildings will function reliably.

St. Louis possesses a water system whose history stretches back generations, but that history is increasingly part of the problem.

Much of the infrastructure beneath the city is old.

Water-main failures can interrupt service, reduce water pressure, damage streets and property, and trigger precautionary boil-water advisories.

Spencer acknowledged the severity of the situation during her State of the City address.

She said water rates had not covered the true cost of operating and maintaining a safe, dependable system, and that years of insufficient investment contributed to recurring water-main breaks. The Water Division, she said, had been operating in the red.

That is an extraordinary admission because a municipal water system is not an optional government program.

It is fundamental infrastructure.

The city’s response includes plans for increased investment and higher water rates.

St. Louis leaders also agreed this summer to direct a significant portion of the city’s Rams settlement money toward infrastructure. The final $255 million Rams settlement spending package approved in July included approximately $70 million for infrastructure, with $40 million directed toward the aging water system.

That is meaningful money.

It is not necessarily enough to solve decades of deferred maintenance.

The city’s own earlier proposal acknowledged this reality, explaining that settlement dollars should be used to leverage additional loans, bonds, federal assistance and state grants rather than pretending one-time money could permanently resolve the problem.

There is another important distinction.

The infrastructure crisis should not automatically be interpreted as meaning St. Louis drinking water itself is broadly unsafe.

The city’s 2025 water-quality report, released in 2026, included reporting and notification violations involving lead-service-line requirements. The report said those particular reporting failures did not themselves create a public-health risk and outlined subsequent corrective notifications and filings.

The more accurate concern is the reliability, age, financing, and long-term sustainability of the infrastructure delivering that water.

St. Louis Risk Assessment: EXTREME

St. Louis Public Schools Face Another Crisis of Confidence

Education represents another serious challenge.

The Missouri State Board of Education lowered St. Louis Public Schools to provisional accreditation in January.

The action followed the district’s failure to submit its annual financial audit on schedule and came amid broader concerns over academic and financial performance.

Missouri Commissioner of Education Karla Eslinger emphasized that provisional status did not eliminate district funding, but the decision still represented another blow to confidence in a school system that has faced repeated leadership, academic, and financial challenges.

The consequences extend beyond classrooms.

Public education affects economic development.

Families considering where to purchase homes frequently evaluate school systems.

Companies considering relocation consider the quality of the workforce pipeline.

Population growth is difficult when families believe they must leave the city to obtain acceptable public education.

St. Louis does have excellent individual schools, educators, magnet programs, charter schools, and educational organizations.

But the overall system remains under pressure.

This creates a vicious cycle.

Families leave.

Enrollment declines.

Resources become harder to allocate efficiently.

Buildings become underutilized.

The district faces pressure to consolidate.

Neighborhoods lose institutions that once anchored communities.

And additional families reconsider whether remaining in the city makes sense.

Education therefore cannot be separated from St. Louis’ population problem.

A city trying to reverse seven decades of population decline ultimately needs a public education system that can convince families St. Louis is a place where their children can succeed.

St. Louis Risk Assessment: EXTREME

City and State Are Fighting Over Police Control

One of the strangest characteristics of St. Louis government in 2026 is that the city is financing a police department that it no longer fully controls.

Missouri returned control of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department to a state-appointed Board of Police Commissioners.

The city has challenged the state takeover law in court.

This disagreement is more than a philosophical argument over local control.

It has become a budget dispute.

According to the mayor’s office, the Police Board certified a $250 million budget request that did not include certain required costs involving retirement, park rangers and city marshals. The city says including those obligations would effectively bring the cost to approximately $274 million.

The Spencer administration argued that meeting that demand could require layoffs and severe reductions in services including refuse collection, street repair and water service.

The city proposed substantially less.

Spencer’s State of the City address described a proposed police budget of about $219 million, warning that the larger request was financially impossible without damaging other municipal operations.

The dispute demonstrates a fundamental problem.

Missouri can exercise substantial authority over policing policy while St. Louis taxpayers remain responsible for funding the department.

That creates tension between authority and financial responsibility.

The courts are now hearing the dispute.

It also creates uncertainty at a time when St. Louis needs stability in policing, budgeting, and municipal management.

St. Louis Risk Assessment: EXTREME

St. Louis Finances Are Under Serious Pressure

It would be inaccurate simply to say that St. Louis is bankrupt or that the city has indisputably spent beyond its entire budget.

The problem is more complicated.

St. Louis has substantial financial resources, including one-time settlement money, reserves, and continuing tax revenues.

The city also has substantial obligations.

Its budget must support police, fire protection, streets, sanitation, parks, water infrastructure, building inspections, employees, public facilities and numerous other services.

The police dispute shows how quickly one large expenditure can pressure everything else.

Spencer described the city’s financial situation as requiring “painfully transparent” discussion and said St. Louis was operating with limited funds and an overworked, underpaid workforce.

One-time money further complicates the picture.

The Rams settlement created an extraordinary opportunity.

But settlement money is not recurring revenue.

Once spent, it is gone.

Using temporary funds to support permanent annual expenses can postpone a financial problem rather than solve it.

City leaders recognized that distinction when debating police funding, arguing that Rams settlement proceeds and reserves should not simply be treated as ordinary recurring general revenue.

St. Louis therefore does not face merely a question of how much money it has today.

The larger question is whether recurring revenues can sustainably support the government and infrastructure the city requires tomorrow.

St. Louis Risk Assessment: VERY HIGH

Population Loss May Be the Problem Behind the Problems

Many of St. Louis’ difficulties eventually lead back to population.

The city once contained more than 850,000 residents.

Its infrastructure, street grid, neighborhoods, schools, commercial districts, and municipal systems developed when St. Louis supported a much larger population.

The city has been losing population for generations.

Spencer acknowledged that reality directly in her State of the City address, calling population loss a “real headwind” and noting that St. Louis has not reversed roughly 70 years of decline.

Population decline creates mathematical problems.

A water system built across a large geographic area must still maintain pipes even when fewer people live along them.

Roads still require paving.

Streetlights still require electricity.

Fire stations still require staffing.

Police coverage still requires personnel.

Parks still require maintenance.

Vacant buildings still require inspection.

Trash still must be collected across the city’s geography.

But fewer residents are available to support those costs.

This is why population growth is more than a matter of civic pride.

It is central to long-term fiscal sustainability.

St. Louis doesn’t just need to stop people from leaving.

It needs to attract families, workers, entrepreneurs, and immigrants while retaining existing residents.

St. Louis Risk Assessment: VERY HIGH

Vacancy Remains a Massive Neighborhood Problem

Population decline leaves physical evidence.

Vacant houses.

Abandoned commercial buildings.

Empty lots.

Condemned structures.

Properties held by absentee owners.

Buildings damaged by fire or weather that remain standing for years.

Vacancy is especially concentrated in portions of North St. Louis.

The May 2025 tornado made the situation dramatically worse.

In May, the city reported that more than 120 tornado-damaged properties had been approved for demolition through a Missouri-funded program.

But one statistic revealed the depth of the pre-existing problem: 74% of the properties in that initial demolition group had already been vacant and condemned before the tornado.

The city estimated that as many as 1,600 demolitions could ultimately be required within the tornado zone, with more than 80% of those properties vacant or condemned before the storm.

That means the tornado did not create St. Louis’ vacancy crisis.

It exposed and accelerated it.

Vacancy has consequences beyond appearance.

Abandoned structures can become fire hazards.

They can attract illegal dumping.

They can depress neighboring property values.

They consume police, fire, forestry, building, and demolition resources while producing little or no tax revenue.

They also signal disinvestment to residents who still maintain homes on the same blocks.

St. Louis Risk Assessment: VERY HIGH

Tornado Recovery Remains a Long-Term Challenge

The May 2025 tornado was not simply a weather event.

It became an urban-development crisis.

The storm damaged neighborhoods already struggling with decades of disinvestment and vacancy.

That makes recovery substantially more difficult than repairing buildings in a prosperous neighborhood with strong insurance coverage and high property values.

Some damaged properties were uninsured.

Others were already vacant.

Some were condemned.

Some did not qualify for conventional federal assistance.

The city and state consequently had to develop alternative demolition and recovery programs.

The positive development is that St. Louis, Missouri, and the federal government have demonstrated that cooperation is possible.

Spencer credited Gov. Mike Kehoe, state lawmakers, Missouri’s congressional delegation and local officials with helping secure disaster assistance and recovery resources.

The Rams settlement package approved this summer directs approximately $120 million toward North St. Louis tornado recovery and neighborhood investment.

That represents a significant opportunity.

But rebuilding North St. Louis will require years, not months.

St. Louis Risk Assessment: HIGH

Downtown St. Louis Is Fighting for Reinvention

Downtown remains one of the city’s greatest opportunities and greatest challenges.

It contains extraordinary assets.

Busch Stadium.

Enterprise Center.

The Gateway Arch.

America’s Center.

Union Station.

City Museum.

Major hotels.

Historic architecture.

MetroLink.

The Mississippi Riverfront.

And Laclede’s Landing.

But downtown also includes large, underused or vacant office buildings, weak retail corridors, and properties that require enormous redevelopment investments.

The problem is partly structural.

Remote and hybrid work have transformed downtown office districts nationally.

Buildings constructed for thousands of office workers may no longer make economic sense as conventional offices.

St. Louis therefore needs conversion and reinvention, not simply waiting for the old downtown economy to return.

City leaders have acknowledged the stakes.

The Rams settlement plan dedicates approximately $55 million to downtown revitalization, including major capital projects, riverfront improvements, infrastructure, retail corridors and event attraction.

The riverfront and Laclede’s Landing could play important roles.

Residential development, hospitality, short-term accommodations, restaurants, entertainment, and better pedestrian connections could help reconnect the Arch, Landing, convention district, and broader downtown.

Downtown is not dead.

But neither is recovery guaranteed.

St. Louis Risk Assessment: HIGH

Infrastructure Problems Extend Beyond Water

Water receives attention because failures are immediately visible.

But St. Louis has broader infrastructure requirements.

Streets need resurfacing.

Sidewalks need repair.

Trees require removal and maintenance.

Lighting needs improvement.

Traffic safety remains a concern.

Public buildings require investment.

Recreation facilities need modernization.

The original Rams settlement proposal included $30 million for public infrastructure involving street paving, traffic calming, sidewalks, hazardous trees, and recreation facilities.

The final legislation increased the overall infrastructure allocation.

This is encouraging.

It also demonstrates the scale of deferred needs.

When a city must use a historic one-time legal settlement to catch up on routine infrastructure, that itself shows structural pressure.

St. Louis Risk Assessment: VERY HIGH

Public Safety Remains Complicated

St. Louis’ national reputation has long been influenced by crime statistics.

Any current assessment should avoid the mistake of assuming every crime indicator moves in the same direction or that historical rankings accurately describe today’s conditions.

Crime can improve while public perception remains negative.

Individual categories can move differently.

And St. Louis’ status as an independent city complicates comparisons with consolidated cities whose crime statistics cover much larger suburban populations.

Nevertheless, public safety remains fundamental to recovery.

Families will not move into neighborhoods they perceive as unsafe.

Businesses will hesitate to invest where employees or customers feel uncomfortable.

Visitors who experience disorder may not return.

The police-control dispute adds another layer of uncertainty.

St. Louis needs both effective policing and effective governance of policing.

Those are related but different objectives.

St. Louis Risk Assessment: VERY HIGH

City-State Relations Are Both Cooperative and Combative

One of the most interesting contradictions in St. Louis politics is that the city and Missouri are simultaneously fighting and cooperating.

They are fighting over police control.

The city has sued over the state takeover law.

But Missouri has also provided substantial assistance for tornado recovery and demolition.

The city credited state officials with helping secure $100 million connected to disaster response, while Missouri’s Senate Bill 1 provided $10 million for demolition of tornado-damaged properties that fell outside conventional FEMA eligibility.

That distinction matters.

St. Louis and Jefferson City are not simply enemies.

Their relationship is issue-dependent.

The danger arises when political disputes interfere with practical cooperation.

The city’s problems are too large for municipal government to solve alone.

St. Louis Risk Assessment: HIGH

The St. Louis Risk Dashboard

The following ratings are an editorial assessment based on each issue’s severity, potential consequences, and difficulty of correction. They are not official government classifications.

St. Louis Issue Danger Level Primary Concern Water infrastructure EXTREME Aging system, recurring breaks and inadequate historical funding St. Louis Public Schools EXTREME Provisional accreditation, financial and academic concerns City-state police conflict EXTREME Control dispute, litigation and potentially enormous fiscal consequences Population decline VERY HIGH Shrinking resident and tax base supporting large-city infrastructure Vacant and condemned property VERY HIGH Blight, safety hazards and neighborhood destabilization City finances VERY HIGH Structural expenses, limited recurring resources and competing priorities Infrastructure overall VERY HIGH Streets, sidewalks, water and deferred maintenance Public safety VERY HIGH Crime, perception, policing needs and governance uncertainty Tornado recovery HIGH Long-term rebuilding of already distressed neighborhoods Downtown recovery HIGH Vacant buildings, office transition and need for residential/retail growth City-state relationship HIGH Political conflict despite areas of productive cooperation Economic inequality HIGH Uneven investment and dramatically different neighborhood conditions Regional fragmentation SERIOUS City-county and municipal divisions complicate regional solutions

St. Louis Still Has Major Advantages

A State of St. Louis report that discusses only problems would be incomplete.

The city possesses assets many struggling American cities would desperately like to have.

Washington University and Saint Louis University provide research, education, employment, and medical investment.

The Washington University Medical Campus, Barnes-Jewish Hospital, and other healthcare institutions create an enormous medical and scientific ecosystem.

Cortex provides an established innovation district.

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s western headquarters represents a major federal investment in North St. Louis and creates opportunities for geospatial technology, defense contractors, and related businesses.

St. Louis has major professional sports.

It has internationally recognized cultural institutions.

Forest Park is one of America’s great urban parks.

The Gateway Arch gives the city a global identity.

The region has significant transportation infrastructure, rail connections, interstate access, and a central geographical position.

The city also possesses something increasingly valuable: historic neighborhoods and architecture that cannot easily be recreated.

The Central West End, Soulard, Lafayette Square, The Hill, Downtown West, Benton Park, Tower Grove, Cherokee Street, The Grove, and numerous other districts show that St. Louis can sustain vibrant urban neighborhoods when investment, population, and functioning city services come together.

That is why the city’s problems should not be mistaken for terminal decline.

St. Louis has resources.

Its challenge is converting resources into sustained population and economic growth.

The Rams Settlement Is a Once-in-a-Generation Opportunity

The Rams relocation settlement created an unusual financial opportunity.

After years of debate, the Board of Aldermen approved a $255 million spending package in July.

Approximately $120 million was directed toward North St. Louis recovery and neighborhood plans.

About $70 million went to infrastructure, including $40 million for water.

Another $55 million went to downtown.

And approximately $10 million was directed toward vacancy reduction.

The allocation connects four of the city’s biggest problems:

population,

infrastructure,

vacancy,

and downtown economic performance.

But there is an important warning.

Settlement money can provide capital.

It cannot replace good government.

It cannot permanently subsidize operating deficits.

It cannot maintain water mains forever.

It cannot make schools perform.

It cannot force people to move into St. Louis.

It cannot solve crime on its own.

The money will matter most if it attracts additional private, philanthropic, state and federal investment.

St. Louis Has to Grow Again

Ultimately, nearly every major issue in this report leads to the same objective.

St. Louis must grow.

Not merely economically.

Not merely by increasing property values.

Not merely by announcing development projects.

The city needs people.

Residents occupy houses.

Residents stabilize blocks.

Residents send children to schools.

Residents shop at neighborhood businesses.

Residents pay earnings, sales, and property taxes.

Residents create demand for restaurants and services.

Residents transform vacant buildings into homes.

A city cannot indefinitely solve population decline solely by extracting more revenue from the residents who remain.

The long-term answer is increasing the number of people participating in the city’s economy.

That requires reliable water.

Good schools.

Safe neighborhoods.

Functional streets.

Responsive government.

Available housing.

Jobs.

Entertainment.

Restaurants.

Parks.

Transportation.

And confidence.

Confidence may be the most difficult infrastructure St. Louis needs to rebuild.

The Problems Are Connected

The most important conclusion from examining St. Louis in September 2026 is that the city’s problems should not be treated independently.

Water is connected to development.

Schools are connected to population.

Population is connected to vacancy.

Vacancy is connected to public safety.

Public safety is connected to economic development.

Economic development is connected to city revenue.

City revenue determines what government can spend on infrastructure.

Infrastructure affects whether people and companies want to move into St. Louis.

It is a circle.

For decades, too much of that circle worked against the city.

The challenge is reversing it.

A repaired house creates a taxpayer.

A functioning school helps retain a family.

A new restaurant fills a storefront.

A converted downtown office building creates residents.

Residents support retailers.

Retailers create jobs.

Jobs generate earnings-tax revenue.

Revenue repairs infrastructure.

Better infrastructure attracts investment.

That is how decline becomes growth.

But the reverse is equally true.

What St. Louis Should Watch Next

Several developments will reveal whether conditions are improving.

The first is water infrastructure.

Residents should watch water-main reliability, system investment, rate changes, and whether new capital actually produces measurable improvements.

The second is St. Louis Public Schools.

The objective cannot simply be recovering an accreditation label. Academic outcomes, financial management, leadership stability, and family confidence matter more.

The third is the police litigation and budget dispute.

The eventual resolution could significantly affect both public-safety governance and the amount of money available for other municipal services.

The fourth is population.

This may be the most important long-term metric.

If St. Louis stops losing residents and begins gaining them consistently, many other problems become easier.

If population decline continues indefinitely, maintaining infrastructure and services becomes increasingly difficult.

The fifth is North St. Louis tornado recovery.

Hundreds of millions of dollars from local, state, federal, and settlement sources create an opportunity to do more than restore what existed before May 2025.

Recovery could become redevelopment.

The sixth is downtown.

Watch residential occupancy, building conversions, street-level businesses, hotel activity, conventions, major vacant properties, and investment along the riverfront and Laclede’s Landing.

Downtown does not need to return to its 1980s or 1990s economic model.

It needs to develop a successful 2030s model.

State of St. Louis on September 5

St. Louis is not a failed city.

But it is a city confronting several problems serious enough that minimizing them would be irresponsible.

Its own mayor says the water system is in crisis mode.

Its public school district has been placed under provisional accreditation.

The city is suing over state control of its police department while arguing that the Police Board’s financial demands could threaten other essential municipal services.

Population decline remains unresolved.

Thousands of vacant and deteriorating properties continue to burden neighborhoods.

North St. Louis is still recovering from one of the most destructive natural disasters in recent city history.

Downtown is attempting to reinvent itself during a fundamental transformation of the American office economy.

And city government must maintain infrastructure designed for a population far larger than the one it supports today.

Those are serious problems.

But 2026 also contains something St. Louis has not always possessed in sufficient quantity:

resources and opportunity.

Hundreds of millions of dollars are being directed toward tornado recovery, North St. Louis, water infrastructure, vacancy reduction and downtown redevelopment.

Major institutional anchors remain strong.

Federal investment is creating opportunities.

Historic neighborhoods remain valuable.

The region retains enormous medical, educational, logistical, cultural, and corporate assets.

The question is whether St. Louis can finally connect those strengths to its weakest neighborhoods and most fundamental municipal systems.

The city’s future will not be determined by one skyscraper, one sports team, one development announcement, one mayor, one state law or one settlement check.

It will be determined by whether St. Louis can accomplish several basic things simultaneously:

provide dependable water,

educate children,

maintain infrastructure,

control vacancy,

provide effective public safety,

manage its finances,

rebuild North St. Louis,

revitalize downtown,

and persuade people to live in the city again.

That is an enormous assignment.

But it is also a measurable one.

For St. Louis, the defining question of late 2026 is therefore not whether the city has problems.

It clearly does.

The defining question is whether the combination of political leadership, public investment, private development, and neighborhood involvement now being assembled is finally sufficient to reverse problems that have accumulated over generations.

The city has money to invest.

It has institutions worth building around.

It has neighborhoods worth saving.

It has infrastructure that must be repaired.

It has a downtown worth reinventing.

And it has residents who have endured decades of promises that the next project, next administration or next development would finally reverse decline.

The next several years will reveal whether 2026 becomes another chapter in that long history—or the point at which St. Louis finally begins changing its trajectory.

For St. Louis, this is not merely a redevelopment challenge. It tests whether an old American city can repair its basic systems, rebuild confidence, and start growing again.