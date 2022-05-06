St. Louis Recognized as the Next Great Food City

St. Louis restaurants received special recognition from Food & Wine as voted by their readers.

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restuarant Review published an article announcing that Food & Wine readers voted St. Louis as the “Next Great Food City.” We want to congratulate the special mentions in the article and express our appreciation for their contribution to the community.

However, this should not be unique news because the city is known for many popular restaurants and cuisines unique to the town. For example;

Toasted Ravioli

St. Louis Style Pizza

Gooey Butter Cake

Gerber sandwich

Red Hot Riplets

Slinger (dish)

St. Paul sandwich

With this list of honorable mentions, the city has been a great food city for decades and will likely continue to be in the future.

On behalf of the notable mentions and the city, we want to express our appreciation for the recognition given to all parties by Food & Wine. Thank you!

