St. Louis Officer Kevin Androff Honored for Service

ST. LOUIS, MO – August 18, 2026 (STL.News) Kevin F. Androff, a longtime St. Louis police officer whose career has focused on public service, has reportedly received $500 in recognition of his service, adding another moment of appreciation to a career tied to both law enforcement and military service.

Public employment records identify Androff as a police sergeant with the City of St. Louis. Available records confirm his employment with the city and his position within the police department, providing independent documentation of his law-enforcement career.

The recognition is particularly meaningful because Androff has been described as a retired U.S. Navy veteran, representing service in two demanding public institutions: the U.S. military and civilian law enforcement.

STL.News could not independently confirm the organization responsible for the $500 recognition, the date it was presented, or the award’s precise terms through publicly available online sources. Those details should therefore be attributed to the original announcement rather than presented as independently verified facts.

Decades of St. Louis police service

Public records establish Androff’s connection to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and identify him as Kevin F. Androff, Police Sergeant.

His name also appears in public interactions on the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s official social media accounts, providing additional evidence of his longstanding connection to the city’s law-enforcement community.

Serving as a police officer for decades means working through significant changes in St. Louis and American policing. Technology, training, investigative techniques and expectations surrounding law enforcement have evolved substantially during that period.

For veteran officers such as Androff, longevity itself represents an extensive commitment to a profession that routinely places officers in difficult and unpredictable circumstances.

Military and law-enforcement service

The reported recognition also highlights the tradition of military veterans continuing their public service through careers in law enforcement.

Military experience and police work are separate professions with different responsibilities, but both require discipline, training, teamwork and an understanding of public responsibility.

Androff’s reported background as a retired Navy veteran would place his police career within that broader tradition of veterans who transition from military service into local public safety.

STL.News has not located an authoritative public military record during its review that independently establishes the details of Androff’s Navy career. Accordingly, his Navy service is being reported based on the information accompanying the recognition rather than an independently obtained military service record.

$500 recognition highlights community appreciation

While $500 may be the monetary component of the recognition, awards honoring police officers, veterans and other public servants frequently carry significance beyond their financial value.

Recognition gives communities and organizations a chance to acknowledge individuals whose careers might otherwise receive little attention outside their immediate professional circles.

Police work is often most visible during emergencies, criminal investigations or major public events. Much less visible is the routine work performed every day — responding to calls, completing investigations, assisting residents and carrying out the responsibilities necessary to keep a large metropolitan police department operating.

For officers who remain in the profession for decades, those individual shifts accumulate into thousands of days of service.

Androff’s recognition provides an opportunity to acknowledge that broader record.

A career centered on service

St. Louis has a long history of residents serving in both the U.S. Armed Forces and local law enforcement. Generations of military veterans have returned home and entered careers in policing, firefighting, emergency services and other public-sector professions.

Androff’s career reflects that tradition.

Publicly available employment information confirms his service as a St. Louis police sergeant, while the recognition identifies him as a retired Navy veteran.

The $500 recognition is ultimately a relatively small financial award attached to a much larger story: a career built around service.

For Kevin Androff, that service has included years spent protecting and serving the St. Louis community, following an earlier commitment to his country through military service.

Editor’s note: STL.News independently verified Androff’s documented connection to the City of St. Louis as a police sergeant. Publicly searchable sources reviewed for this report did not independently establish the details of his Navy service or identify the organization, date, and circumstances surrounding the reported $500 award. Update those portions of the report when the original award announcement or additional documentation becomes available.