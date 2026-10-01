St. Louis Man Learns Michael McDonald Is His Father

ST. LOUIS, MO – October 1, 2026 (STL.News) Michael McDonald – A St. Louis man who spent decades knowing he was adopted but wondering about his biological roots has discovered that his birth father is Michael McDonald, the five-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter whose distinctive voice became closely associated with The Doobie Brothers.

Michael Goessling was adopted as an infant and raised in St. Louis by Paul and Kay Goessling after his biological parents conceived him when they were both 14 years old, according to a Sept. 30 report from First Alert 4 in St. Louis.

Goessling told the television station that he always knew he was adopted and described having a wonderful childhood with the parents who raised him.

Questions about his biological family nevertheless remained.

Those questions eventually began to be answered through consumer DNA testing — although Goessling himself did not initially take the test that opened the door.

A half-brother whom Goessling did not know existed took a 23andMe DNA test. According to Goessling’s account to First Alert 4, the results identified Michael Goessling of St. Louis as a half-brother.

That discovery started a chain of events that ultimately connected Goessling with his biological mother and then his biological father.

Goessling met his birth mother in person on his 58th birthday.

Later, he spoke with his biological father by telephone. During their conversation, Goessling asked what he did for a living. The man explained that he was a musician preparing for a tour that would bring him through St. Louis.

Goessling began putting the clues together.

He asked whether he was speaking with Michael McDonald.

He was.

According to First Alert 4, the fact that father and son were both named Michael was coincidental.

For Goessling, a lifelong question about his biological identity had suddenly produced an extraordinary answer.

His father was not simply a musician. He was one of the most accomplished musicians to emerge from the St. Louis area, with a career spanning more than five decades, membership in The Doobie Brothers, work with Steely Dan, a successful solo career, and five Grammy Awards.

Who Is Michael McDonald?

Michael McDonald was born Feb. 12, 1952, and grew up in Ferguson, St. Louis County.

Long before international tours, Grammy Awards and platinum-selling records, Michael McDonald was part of the St. Louis music scene.

According to the St. Louis Walk of Fame, Michael McDonald attended McCluer High School and performed locally with groups including The Majestics, Jerry Jay, and The Sheratons.

He moved to Los Angeles in 1970 to pursue a professional music career.

Before joining The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald worked with Steely Dan as a vocalist and keyboard player during the 1970s.

His career changed dramatically when he joined The Doobie Brothers in 1975.

McDonald’s soulful baritone, keyboard playing, and songwriting became defining elements of a new period for the band.

His work became closely associated with songs including “Takin’ It to the Streets,” “It Keeps You Runnin’,” “Minute by Minute,” and “What a Fool Believes.”

The latter became one of the most celebrated recordings of Michael McDonald’s career.

Five Grammy Awards and a No. 1 Hit

“What a Fool Believes,” written by Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins and recorded by The Doobie Brothers, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1979.

The song became a major Grammy success the following year.

The Recording Academy’s official records show that McDonald has received 15 Grammy nominations and won five Grammy Awards during his career.

At the 1980 Grammy Awards, “What a Fool Believes” won Record of the Year for The Doobie Brothers. McDonald and Loggins won Song of the Year as its writers.

McDonald also received a Grammy for Best Arrangement Accompanying Vocals for the recording.

The awards established him as much more than the singer with an immediately recognizable voice. His success also extended to songwriting and arranging.

After his initial period with The Doobie Brothers ended in the early 1980s, McDonald launched a successful solo career.

His 1982 single “I Keep Forgettin’ (Every Time You’re Near)” became one of his signature solo recordings.

McDonald also collaborated extensively with other major artists.

His recording with James Ingram, “Yah Mo B There,” earned another Grammy Award, while his 1986 duet with Patti LaBelle, “On My Own,” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Other songs associated with McDonald’s solo career include “Sweet Freedom.”

Across rock, pop, R&B, and soul, McDonald’s vocal style made him one of the most recognizable American singers of his generation.

Hall of Fame Honors

McDonald’s accomplishments continued to receive recognition decades after his initial commercial breakthrough.

The Doobie Brothers were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020, with McDonald among the members inducted.

His hometown had honored him years earlier.

The St. Louis Walk of Fame inducted McDonald in 2003, recognizing a career that began in St. Louis-area bands before taking him to California and eventually onto the international stage.

Another major honor followed in 2025.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame inducted McDonald along with fellow Doobie Brothers songwriters Tom Johnston and Patrick Simmons.

The honor recognized the songwriting behind a catalog spanning multiple eras of The Doobie Brothers and including songs such as “Listen to the Music,” “Black Water,” “Long Train Runnin’,” “Takin’ It to the Streets,” and “What a Fool Believes.”

By then, McDonald had also reunited musically with The Doobie Brothers.

McDonald Reunites With The Doobie Brothers

McDonald returned to touring with The Doobie Brothers for the band’s 50th anniversary activities, but the reunion eventually became more than a celebration of the group’s past.

The band released Walk This Road in June 2025.

According to The Doobie Brothers’ official website, the 10-track album featured McDonald alongside Patrick Simmons, Tom Johnston and John McFee.

The project was notable because Johnston, Simmons and McDonald — three principal songwriters representing different periods of the band’s history — all contributed songs to the same Doobie Brothers studio album for the first time.

McDonald co-wrote the title track, “Walk This Road,” which featured Mavis Staples.

The album demonstrated that McDonald’s association with the band remained an active musical relationship decades after the recordings that originally made him famous.

That career history provides important context for the extraordinary nature of Goessling’s discovery.

The biological father he never knew was a musician whose journey began in the same St. Louis region where Goessling was raised.

Michael McDonald Became a Father at 14

Behind that celebrated music career was a family story dating to Michael McDonald’s adolescence in the St. Louis area.

First Alert 4 reported that McDonald and Goessling’s biological mother were both 14 when Goessling was conceived.

Goessling was subsequently placed for adoption and raised by Paul and Kay Goessling.

The two biological parents went on with their lives while their son grew up with another family.

Michael McDonald later pursued music professionally, leaving St. Louis for California before eventually finding success with Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers.

Goessling, meanwhile, grew up in St. Louis knowing he was adopted but without knowing the identity of the man who had fathered him.

More than five decades would pass before their lives converged again.

McDonald Had Wondered About His Son

One of the most important aspects of the First Alert 4 report is that the story does not depend solely on Goessling’s account.

Michael McDonald participated in the station’s report and spoke publicly about discovering the son he and Goessling’s biological mother had wondered about over the years.

McDonald said one important question had remained: Had their son had a good life?

Learning about Goessling’s upbringing brought an answer.

Michael McDonald credited Goessling’s adoptive parents for raising him and described them as the “real rock stars” of the story.

For Goessling, discovering his biological parents did not diminish the importance of the family that raised him.

He has spoken positively about his childhood and his adoptive parents.

The story therefore involves two different family relationships — the parents who gave Goessling life and the parents who raised him.

Father and Son Finally Meet

After establishing contact, Michael McDonald and Goessling eventually met in person.

Goessling told First Alert 4 that McDonald greeted him with a hug and told him he loved him. Goessling responded in kind.

Through the reunion, McDonald also learned that he was a grandfather through Goessling’s family.

McDonald spoke warmly about the newly discovered members of his extended family during the television interview.

For a father and son separated for more than five decades, the meeting marked the culmination of a search that began with a consumer DNA database and a family connection neither man expected to surface that way.

What the DNA Evidence Shows

There is an important distinction in how the discovery should be described.

First Alert 4 reported that a previously unknown half-brother took a 23andMe test and received a match identifying Michael Goessling of St. Louis as a half-brother.

That DNA connection helped launch the search that ultimately led Goessling to his biological mother and Michael McDonald.

The publicly available reporting reviewed by STL.News does not establish that Goessling and Michael McDonald subsequently underwent a direct father-son paternity DNA test.

The relationship therefore should not be described as having been established through a direct paternity test between the two men.

Instead, the family discovery began through the half-brother’s DNA match and subsequent connections within the biological family.

Importantly, Goessling is not simply asserting the relationship.

Michael McDonald himself participated in First Alert 4’s report, discussed Goessling as the son he and the biological mother had wondered about, met Goessling, and publicly discussed his newly discovered family.

A Remarkable St. Louis Connection

The celebrity element makes the story unusual, but its St. Louis roots make it particularly remarkable locally.

Michael McDonald’s musical journey began in the Ferguson area before taking him to Los Angeles, Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers, a successful solo career, five Grammy Awards and recognition from both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Michael Goessling’s life followed an entirely different path.

He was adopted and raised in St. Louis, unaware for decades that his biological father was one of the region’s most famous musical exports.

Modern consumer DNA technology eventually helped connect those two histories.

But the story is about more than discovering a famous relative.

For Goessling, the search answered where he came from while leaving intact his appreciation for the parents who raised him.

For Michael McDonald, it answered a question dating to his teenage years in St. Louis County: What happened to the child he and another 14-year-old were unable to raise?

More than five decades later, he learned that his son had grown up in St. Louis, built a family of his own, and described having a happy childhood.

The story began with two teenagers facing an extraordinarily difficult situation.

It continued through an adoption, separate families, and a music career that eventually took one of those teenagers around the world.

And decades later, an unexpected DNA match helped bring the story back to where it began — St. Louis.

Sources: First Alert 4/KMOV; Recording Academy; Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; Songwriters Hall of Fame; St. Louis Walk of Fame; The Doobie Brothers.

Editor’s note: Details about Michael Goessling’s adoption, biological-family discovery, and reunion with Michael McDonald come from interviews with Goessling and McDonald published by First Alert 4 on Sept. 30, 2026. STL.News independently reviewed authoritative sources for McDonald’s St. Louis background, Grammy record, Doobie Brothers career, and Hall of Fame honors. Public reporting reviewed by STL.News does not establish that Goessling and McDonald underwent a direct father-son DNA test.