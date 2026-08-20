St. Louis County Council Passes Panhandling Restrictions

CLAYTON, MO — August 20, 2026 (STL.News) The St. Louis County Council has approved new restrictions targeting aggressive panhandling and roadside solicitation, a measure supporters say addresses public safety concerns while stopping short of an outright ban on asking for money.

The County Council approved the legislation 6-1 Tuesday evening, following debate over how St. Louis County should respond to people soliciting motorists and pedestrians, particularly at busy intersections.

The measure now heads to St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.

The legislation targets particular types and locations of solicitation rather than making all panhandling illegal. It prohibits conduct classified as aggressive and restricts solicitation in several situations where county officials believe interactions can create safety problems or leave people feeling unable to avoid the solicitation.

The ordinance comes amid a broader debate across the St. Louis region over panhandling, homelessness, traffic safety and the constitutional protections surrounding requests for money.

What the St. Louis County ordinance prohibits

Under the measure approved by the council, restrictions apply to both how someone solicits money and where solicitation takes place.

Among the prohibited conduct is intentionally or recklessly touching another person without consent while soliciting.

The measure also targets behavior such as obstructing another person’s path, following someone after they try to walk away, and engaging in threatening or intimidating behavior.

Solicitation would additionally be restricted in several locations, including around ATMs, bus stops and private property without permission, as well as certain interactions involving motorists in traffic.

The distinction between aggressive solicitation and passive requests for assistance is important.

The ordinance is not simply a declaration that people may no longer ask others for money anywhere in St. Louis County. Instead, county lawmakers structured the measure around particular conduct and locations.

That approach also reflects the complicated constitutional questions surrounding panhandling regulations.

Roadside solicitation is a major concern.

One of the most visible forms of panhandling in St. Louis County occurs at intersections.

People often stand on medians or near traffic signals holding signs and asking motorists for money.

For drivers, the interaction may last only until the traffic signal changes. But the location creates a different problem for government officials: pedestrians and moving vehicles are occupying the same immediate environment.

Councilman Mike Archer, a Republican representing the 6th District, sponsored the legislation.

Archer has framed the issue primarily around public safety, particularly the dangers created when people move near or into traffic while requesting money.

The legislation consequently focuses not only on aggressive personal encounters but also on solicitation involving motorists.

Supporters contend the county does not need to wait until a pedestrian is struck or another serious incident occurs before addressing potentially dangerous behavior.

Opponents see the issue differently.

Critics question whether restrictions solve the problem

The proposal generated opposition before Tuesday’s vote.

Critics have argued that restricting panhandling does little to address the circumstances that cause people to ask strangers for money in the first place.

Those circumstances can include homelessness, poverty, unemployment, substance abuse, mental health problems and other personal crises.

From that perspective, enforcement may move panhandlers away from a particular intersection without addressing why they were there.

The disagreement illustrates the difficult policy question facing local governments.

A county government has an obligation to maintain safe roads and public spaces. At the same time, being poor or homeless is not itself a crime, and asking another person for assistance can involve constitutionally protected expression.

Council members therefore don’t have unlimited authority.

Panhandling raises First Amendment questions.

Panhandling regulations around the United States have repeatedly generated constitutional challenges.

Courts have recognized significant First Amendment protections surrounding charitable solicitation and requests for assistance.

That makes ordinance wording particularly important.

A government generally has considerably more room to regulate conduct, traffic hazards, obstruction, threats and harassment than it does to prohibit a particular message simply because officials or members of the public find it uncomfortable.

For St. Louis County, that distinction could become important if the ordinance is eventually challenged.

Regulations focused on someone entering traffic, blocking another person’s path, or engaging in threatening behavior raise a different constitutional question than a blanket prohibition on holding a sign requesting money.

The newly approved county measure attempts to make that distinction by defining prohibited behavior and restricting solicitation in particular circumstances rather than prohibiting every request for assistance.

Debate goes beyond panhandling.

The controversy also exposes a larger problem confronting St. Louis County and communities nationwide.

Panhandling is highly visible.

The underlying causes frequently are not.

A motorist waiting at an intersection sees the individual holding a cardboard sign. The driver generally does not know whether that person is homeless, temporarily unemployed, suffering from addiction, dealing with mental illness or facing another crisis.

Nor can motorists easily determine whether giving money directly helps or worsens the individual’s circumstances.

Some residents choose to give.

Others prefer donating to organizations that provide food, housing, addiction treatment, or other services.

Still others want to drive through intersections without being approached.

Local government must balance those interests while staying within constitutional limits.

Municipalities have wrestled with similar rules

St. Louis County isn’t alone in confronting the issue.

Municipal governments throughout the region and across the country have adopted various approaches to panhandling, ranging from restrictions on aggressive solicitation to rules governing activity around intersections, ATMs, public transportation and other locations.

The legal trend has made broad prohibitions increasingly difficult to defend.

As a result, governments frequently focus their ordinances on behavior rather than the underlying request for money.

That can include prohibitions against touching someone without consent, blocking movement, following a person, threatening someone, or creating a traffic hazard.

St. Louis County’s ordinance follows that general approach.

Enforcement will determine the ordinance’s impact

Passing an ordinance and enforcing it are two different things.

If the measure takes effect, police officers and other county officials will ultimately have to distinguish between lawful solicitation and conduct prohibited by the ordinance.

Someone quietly standing in a lawful location with a sign presents a very different enforcement situation from someone walking into active traffic or aggressively following another person after being refused money.

That distinction will matter.

Overly broad enforcement could create constitutional concerns and criticism that the county is effectively criminalizing poverty.

Limited enforcement focused primarily on genuinely dangerous behavior could produce an entirely different result.

The ordinance’s effectiveness may therefore depend as much on implementation as on its written language.

Supporters see a public safety measure.

For supporters, the legislation addresses something government is expected to do: establish reasonable rules for public spaces.

Drivers should not have to worry about people unexpectedly entering traffic.

Pedestrians should be able to walk away from a solicitation without being followed.

People using an ATM should not feel trapped or intimidated while accessing cash.

And no one soliciting money should be permitted to threaten or unwantedly touch another person.

Those restrictions can exist without making homelessness itself illegal.

That is the balance county lawmakers are attempting to establish.

Opponents warn against criminalizing desperation.

Critics, however, argue enforcement-oriented approaches risk treating the visible symptoms of poverty as the problem.

Removing someone from an intersection doesn’t provide that individual with housing.

Issuing a citation doesn’t create employment.

Moving a panhandler away from an ATM doesn’t provide mental health treatment or addiction services.

If those underlying problems remain, solicitation may move somewhere else.

That means the county’s longer-term challenge extends beyond enforcement.

Reducing aggressive panhandling may ultimately require both reasonable public-safety regulations and effective social services that can help people who genuinely want to leave the streets.

Measure heads to County Executive Sam Page

With the County Council approving the legislation Tuesday, attention now shifts to County Executive Sam Page.

The council’s 6-1 vote demonstrates substantial legislative support for the restrictions.

If the measure takes effect, the next question will be how St. Louis County implements it and whether enforcement produces a noticeable change at intersections and other locations where solicitation has become common.

The broader debate is unlikely to disappear.

Panhandling sits at an uncomfortable intersection of individual freedom, poverty, homelessness and public safety.

St. Louis County’s new approach does not attempt to eliminate every request for money.

Instead, county lawmakers have drawn a line around particular conduct they consider aggressive or dangerous.

Whether that line proves effective — and whether it withstands any potential legal scrutiny — will become clearer once the ordinance moves from the County Council chamber to the streets of St. Louis County.

Editor’s note: This report distinguishes between panhandling generally and conduct the ordinance specifically restricts. Asking for assistance is not, by itself, described here as illegal. The measure’s status may change after the St. Louis County executive takes action.