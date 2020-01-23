Business

S&P Dow Jones Indices News: Paycom Software Set to Join S&P 500

01/22/2020
STL.News
NEW YORK (STL.News) Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will replace WellCare Health Plans Inc. (NYSE:WCG) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, January 28.  S&P 500 constituent Centene Corp. (NYSE: CNC) is acquiring Wellcare Health Plans in a transaction expected to be completed soon.

Paycom Software provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software services.  Headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global
Industry Classification Standard) Application Software Sub-Industry index.

