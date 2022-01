K-food sparks latest Korean craze in West amid pandemic

SOUTH KOREA (STL.News) After K-pop, K-drama, and K-movies, K-food has become the latest South Korean export to have gained worldwide popularity and become a lucrative market.

During the pandemic, global sales of instant Korean noodles surged, especially in the West.

Al Jazeera’s Laura Burdon-Manley reports.

SOURCE: Al Jazeera News via YouTube