Should Older Adults Take Aspirin Every Day? Understanding the Benefits and Risks

As millions of Americans age into retirement, questions about heart health and preventive medicine become increasingly important. One of the most common questions physicians hear is whether older adults should take aspirin every day. While aspirin has long been viewed as a simple way to reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes, modern research has changed the conversation. Today, medical experts recommend a more individualized approach that balances potential cardiovascular benefits against the risk of serious bleeding.

Should Older Adults Take Aspirin Daily?

ST. LOUIS, MO/June 7, 2026 (STL.News) For decades, aspirin was considered one of the most widely used preventive medications in the world. The inexpensive over-the-counter drug was commonly recommended to help reduce blood clot formation and lower the risk of cardiovascular events.

However, medical guidance has evolved significantly in recent years. While daily aspirin therapy remains an important tool for many patients with existing cardiovascular disease, experts now recognize that the medication may not provide the same benefits for healthy older adults who have never experienced a heart attack or stroke.

Understanding the difference between these two groups is essential when evaluating whether daily aspirin use is appropriate.

How Aspirin Works in the Body

Aspirin belongs to a class of medications known as antiplatelet agents. Its primary function is to reduce the ability of blood platelets to stick together and form clots.

Blood clotting is an essential process that helps stop bleeding after an injury. However, clots that develop inside arteries can block blood flow to the heart or brain, resulting in a heart attack or stroke.

By making platelets less likely to clump together, aspirin helps reduce the formation of dangerous clots. This mechanism is responsible for both its benefits and its risks.

While preventing clots may reduce cardiovascular events, interfering with normal clotting also increases the likelihood of bleeding complications.

When Daily Aspirin May Be Beneficial

Daily aspirin remains an important treatment option for many individuals with a history of cardiovascular disease.

Patients who have experienced a heart attack often receive aspirin therapy to help reduce the likelihood of another cardiac event. Similarly, individuals who have suffered certain types of strokes may be prescribed aspirin as part of a long-term prevention strategy.

Other patients who may benefit include those with:

Coronary artery disease

Previous coronary stent placement

Peripheral artery disease

Certain vascular conditions

Prior ischemic stroke

History of heart attack

In these situations, aspirin is considered a secondary prevention measure.

Secondary prevention refers to efforts aimed at preventing additional cardiovascular events in individuals who have already experienced one.

For many of these patients, the benefits of reducing future cardiovascular risk significantly outweigh the potential bleeding risks.

The Shift Away From Routine Aspirin Use

For many years, physicians frequently recommended low-dose aspirin to healthy adults as a preventive measure.

The assumption was straightforward: if aspirin prevents heart attacks and strokes in high-risk patients, it might also prevent them in healthy individuals.

Large studies conducted over the past decade challenged that assumption.

Researchers found that while aspirin could slightly reduce the risk of a first heart attack or stroke in some populations, the overall benefit was often small. At the same time, the medication increased the risk of potentially serious bleeding events.

As a result, medical organizations revised their recommendations.

Today, many experts advise against routinely starting daily aspirin therapy in adults over age 60 who have never experienced cardiovascular disease.

Instead, healthcare providers are encouraged to evaluate each patient individually and consider overall cardiovascular risk, bleeding risk, age, and medical history before making recommendations.

Understanding Primary Prevention

Primary prevention refers to preventing disease before it occurs.

For individuals who have never had a heart attack, stroke, or diagnosed cardiovascular disease, the decision to use aspirin is far more complex than it once appeared.

Several factors influence cardiovascular risk, including:

Age

Blood pressure

Cholesterol levels

Diabetes status

Smoking history

Family history of heart disease

Weight and physical activity

Some individuals may have a higher likelihood of developing cardiovascular disease over time, while others may remain at relatively low risk.

Because aspirin increases bleeding risk, physicians must determine whether the potential cardiovascular benefit exceeds the potential harm.

In many healthy older adults, the answer is increasingly no.

The Risks Associated With Daily Aspirin

While aspirin is widely available without a prescription, it is not risk-free.

One of the most significant concerns is gastrointestinal bleeding.

Aspirin can irritate the lining of the stomach and intestines, increasing the risk of ulcers and internal bleeding.

Some individuals may experience minor symptoms such as indigestion or stomach discomfort. Others may develop serious complications requiring hospitalization.

Potential risks include:

Stomach ulcers

Gastrointestinal bleeding

Internal bleeding

Bleeding in the brain

Excessive bruising

Increased bleeding following injuries

The likelihood of these complications generally rises with age.

For older adults, particularly those over age 70, bleeding risks become increasingly important when considering daily aspirin therapy.

Why Age Matters

Aging affects nearly every system in the body, including blood vessels and the digestive tract.

As individuals grow older, the protective mechanisms that help prevent bleeding become less effective.

Additionally, older adults are more likely to take multiple medications, some of which can increase bleeding risk when combined with aspirin.

Common examples include:

Blood thinners

Anti-inflammatory medications

Certain antidepressants

Corticosteroids

Because of these factors, healthcare providers often exercise greater caution when recommending aspirin to older patients.

A medication that may have provided a favorable benefit-to-risk profile at age 50 may not offer the same balance at age 75.

Aspirin and Heart Disease Prevention

Cardiovascular disease remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide.

As a result, preventing heart attacks and strokes continues to be a major public health priority.

Fortunately, aspirin is no longer the only tool available.

Modern prevention strategies focus on a broader approach that includes:

Blood pressure management

Cholesterol control

Smoking cessation

Weight management

Physical activity

Diabetes management

Healthy nutrition

These interventions often provide significant benefits without introducing the bleeding risks associated with daily aspirin use.

Many physicians now prioritize lifestyle improvements and evidence-based therapies before considering aspirin for primary prevention.

The Role of Blood Pressure Control

One of the most effective ways to reduce cardiovascular risk is to maintain healthy blood pressure.

High blood pressure damages arteries over time and significantly increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and kidney disease.

Unlike aspirin, controlling blood pressure addresses one of the root causes of cardiovascular disease rather than simply reducing clot formation.

For many older adults, effective blood pressure management may offer greater overall protection than routine aspirin therapy.

Aspirin and Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation presents a unique challenge.

This common heart rhythm disorder increases the risk of blood clots and stroke.

Years ago, aspirin was sometimes used to reduce stroke risk in patients with atrial fibrillation.

However, recent evidence indicates that aspirin is generally insufficient for many patients with this condition.

Today, physicians often prescribe anticoagulant medications for individuals whose stroke risk warrants treatment.

These medications are significantly more effective than aspirin for preventing clot-related strokes associated with atrial fibrillation.

Because treatment decisions depend on numerous individual factors, patients with atrial fibrillation should discuss stroke prevention strategies with their healthcare providers rather than assuming aspirin provides adequate protection.

Potential Cancer Prevention Benefits

Researchers have also investigated whether aspirin may reduce the risk of certain cancers, particularly colorectal cancer.

Some studies have suggested a potential benefit after many years of consistent use.

However, the evidence remains complex.

Because bleeding risks can be substantial, most experts do not recommend starting aspirin solely for cancer prevention in older adults.

The decision must still account for the individual’s overall health profile and bleeding risk.

Questions Older Adults Should Ask Their Doctor

Before starting daily aspirin therapy, patients should consider discussing several important topics with their physician.

Questions may include:

Have I had cardiovascular disease?

What is my risk of a heart attack or stroke?

What is my risk of bleeding?

Do my current medications increase bleeding risk?

Are there safer alternatives?

Would lifestyle changes provide greater benefits?

These conversations help ensure treatment decisions are based on individual circumstances rather than generalized assumptions.

A Personalized Approach to Prevention

Perhaps the most important lesson from modern research is that preventive medicine is becoming increasingly personalized.

There is no universal answer that applies to every older adult.

For some individuals with established cardiovascular disease, daily aspirin remains a valuable and potentially life-saving therapy.

For others without a history of heart attack or stroke, the medication may offer little benefit while increasing the likelihood of serious complications.

This individualized approach reflects a broader trend in healthcare toward balancing benefits and risks on a patient-by-patient basis.

Looking Ahead

As medical science evolves, recommendations regarding preventive therapies will likely be refined.

New research, improved risk assessment tools, and advances in cardiovascular medicine are helping physicians make more informed decisions than ever before.

For older adults, the key takeaway is clear: aspirin should not be viewed as a harmless daily supplement. It is a medication with meaningful benefits and meaningful risks.

Anyone considering daily aspirin therapy should consult a healthcare professional before starting or stopping treatment.

A personalized assessment of cardiovascular risk, bleeding risk, age, medical history, and current medications remains the most reliable way to determine whether daily aspirin use is appropriate.

The era of recommending aspirin for nearly everyone has largely passed. Today’s approach focuses on precision, individualized care, and informed decision-making—helping older adults maximize their health while minimizing unnecessary risks.