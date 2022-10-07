September job gains affirm that the Fed has a long way to go in inflation fight

The Go! Go! Curry restaurant has a sign in the window reading “We Are Hiring” in Cambridge, Massachusetts, July 8, 2022. Brian Snyder | Reuters

September’s jobs report provided both assurance that the jobs market remains strong and that the Federal Reserve will have to do more to slow it down. The 263,000 gain in nonfarm payrolls was just below analyst expectations and the slowest monthly gain in nearly a year and a half. But a surprising drop in the unemployment late and another boost in worker wages sent a clear message to markets that more giant interest rate hikes are on the way. “Low unemployment used to feel so good. Everybody who seems to want a job is getting a job,” said Ron Hetrick, senior economist at labor force data provider Lightcast. “But we’ve been getting into a situation where our low unemployment rate has absolutely been a significant driver of our inflation.” Indeed, average hourly earnings rose 5% on a year-over-year basis in September, down slightly from the 5.2% pace in August but still indicative of an economy where the cost of living is surging. Hourly earnings rose 0.3% on a monthly basis, the same as in August.

No ‘green light’ for a Fed change

Fed officials have pointed to a historically tight labor market as a byproduct of economic conditions that have pushed inflation readings to near the highest point since the early 1980s. A series of central bank rate increases has been aimed at reducing demand and thus loosening up a labor market where there are still 1.7 open jobs for every available worker. Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report only reinforced that the conditions behind inflation are persisting. To financial markets, that meant the near certainty that the Fed will approve a fourth consecutive 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike when it meets again in early November. This will be the last jobs report policymakers will see before the Nov. 1-2 Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

“Anyone looking for a reprieve that might give the Fed the green light to start to telegraph a pivot didn’t get it from this report,” said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab. “Maybe the light got a little greener that they can step back from” two more 0.75 percentage point increases and only one more, Sonders said. In a speech Thursday, Fed Governor Christopher Waller sent up a preemptive flare that Friday’s report would do little to dissuade his view on inflation. “In my view, we haven’t yet made meaningful progress on inflation and until that progress is both meaningful and persistent, I support continued rate increases, along with ongoing reductions in the Fed’s balance sheet, to help restrain aggregate demand,” Waller said. Markets do, however, expect that November probably will be the last three-quarter point rate hike. Futures pricing Friday pointed to an 82% chance of a 0.75-point move in November, then a 0.5-point increase in December followed by another 0.25-point move in February that would take the fed funds rate to a range of 4.5%4.75%, according to CME Group data. What concerns investors more than anything now is whether the Fed can do all that without dragging the economy into a deep, prolonged recession.

Pessimism on the Street