Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Dutch Foreign Minister Blok

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke with Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok today. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Blok emphasized the U.S.-Netherlands partnership in defeating the COVID-19 pandemic. The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for the Netherlands’ support in repatriating American citizens. The two also discussed coordination to create a durable peace in Afghanistan.

