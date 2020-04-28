Politics

Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Dutch Foreign Minister Blok

04/28/2020
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke with Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok today.  Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Blok emphasized the U.S.-Netherlands partnership in defeating the COVID-19 pandemic.  The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for the Netherlands’ support in repatriating American citizens.  The two also discussed coordination to create a durable peace in Afghanistan.

