Washington, DC (STL.News) The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression. He discussed potential U.S. and Allied responses to Russia’s military buildup along Ukraine’s borders and upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia. The Secretary stressed there will be “no conversations about Ukraine without Ukraine.”