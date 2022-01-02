SEC – Administrative Proceeding – The Kraft Heniz Co.

Washington, DC (STL.News) The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed an Administrative Proceeding (File No. 3-20523) in the matter of The Kraft Heinz Co. and Eduardo Pelleissone, Respondent, Order Appointing Tax Administrator.

The Filing stated:

On February 22, 2019, the Commission issued an Omnibus Order Directing the Appointment of Tax Administrator in Administrative Proceedings that Establish Distribution Funds (the “Omnibus Order”) authorizing the Secretary2 to issue orders for calendar years 2019-2021 appointing, upon request by the Commission staff, Miller Kaplan Arase LLP (“Miller Kaplan”), a certified public accounting firm, with one of their offices located in San Francisco, California, as tax administrator (“Tax Administrator”) in administrative proceedings where the distribution fund may incur tax-related obligations as a Qualified Settlement Fund (“QSF”) under the Department of the Treasury Regulation § 1.468B-1(c).

The Commission staff has requested, pursuant to the Omnibus Order, the appointment of Miller Kaplan as the Tax Administrator for the QSF in the above-referenced proceeding.

Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that Miller Kaplan, pursuant to and in accordance with the Omnibus Order, is appointed the Tax Administrator for the QSF in the above-referenced proceeding. For the Commission, by the Division of Enforcement, pursuant to delegated authority.

Vanessa A. Countryman

Secretary

PDF Copy of Filing