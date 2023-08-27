Facebook Twitter
Business

Sasi Wholesale Opens in Maryland Heights, MO

Sasi Wholesale has opened for business in Maryland Heights, offering Thai food products.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (STL.News) Sasi Wholesale was formed in 2022 to offer Thai food products and services to the restaurant/food industry at competitive prices.

They are excited to announce that they have received their first shipment of inventory of Thai food products such as Thai noodles, sauces, dried vegetables, togo packing, and more.

They offer online ordering and will make deliveries within the St. Louis region.

The existing location will be a store shortly rather than a warehouse.  They are seeking warehouse space and will publish that information soon.

Location, phone, email & website:

1924 McKelvey Rd
Maryland Heights, Missouri 63043
Phone: +1 314-363-3993
Email: SasiWholesale@gmail.com
Website: SasiWholesale.com

