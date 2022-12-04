

Royal Mail facing Xmas axe by firms: Retailers rush to ensure key festive sales period not scuppered by strike actionBy Daily Mail City & Finance Reporter Published: 16:50 EST, 4 December 2022 | Updated: 16:50 EST, 4 December 2022

Royal Mail could see multiple firms stop using its parcel delivery service in the run-up to Christmas as retailers rush to ensure the key festive sales period is not scuppered by strike action. It follows the news that electronics retailer Currys has dropped Royal Mail as its delivery partner ahead of the pre-Christmas rush. Festive woe: Royal Mail could see multiple firms stop using its parcel delivery service in the run-up to ChristmasAJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said it was ‘certainly a possibility’ that more companies could follow suit. ‘There is no shortage of other parcel firms,’ Mould said.Currys’ move – which only relates to smaller goods and is expected to be temporary – came as Royal Mail brought forward its final Christmas posting dates by a week as further walkouts over pay have been announced.

