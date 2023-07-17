Richard Nash Jr. Captured by US Marshals

U.S. Marshals Task Force Apprehends Former Coach Richard Nash Jr. on Multiple Sex Crimes

Haywood County, TN (STL.News) On July 13, 2023, the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF) in Jackson captured a man wanted for multiple counts of sex crimes during his time as an assistant athletic coach for a Haywood County school.

Richard Nash Jr., 24, of Jackson, TN, was wanted for Statutory Rape by Authority Figure, Sexual Battery by Authority Figure, Solicitation of a Minor, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, and Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means (2 counts).

On July 6, Haywood County Circuit Court issued an arrest warrant for Nash for charges related to alleged sexual misconduct by Nash as an assistant coach. The case was adopted by the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Task Force.

On July 13, U.S. Marshals arrested Nash at his residence on Netherwood Drive in Jackson. He was apprehended without incident and transported to the county jail.

The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force is a multi-agency task force within Western Tennessee. The TRVFTF has offices in Memphis and Jackson, and its membership is primarily composed of Deputy U.S. Marshals, Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies, Memphis Police Officers, Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies, Jackson Police Officers, and the Tennessee Department of Correction Special Agents. The primary mission of the Task Force is to arrest violent offenders and sexual predators.

SOURCE: U.S. Marshals Service